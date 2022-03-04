"Jimmy should go to Indianapolis" - WWE Legend thinks Jimmy Garoppolo should sign for the Colts 

Current San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo should play for the Indianapolis Colts, according to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

On his Ric Flair Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, the 73-year-old retired wrestler said that the 49ers quarterback should head to the Colts as current Indianapolis quarterback Carson Wentz is a backup:

"Jimmy should go to Indianapolis. And then Wentz as a reserve quarterback support. They're making a lot of money to be reserves."

Garoppolo has spent the last five seasons with San Francisco as the team’s quarterback after spending the first three seasons in the NFL with the New England Patriots. With the Patriots, he backed up quarterback Tom Brady, starting just two games in the 2016 season.

In October 2017, New England sent him to the 49ers in exchange for San Francisco's second-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Nate Atkins @NateAtkins_ John Lynch said that Jimmy Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery could complicate his trade timeline, but it’s still a mutual interest for them and they’re talking to teams here.



I feel pretty confident that the Colts will be one they talk to. John Lynch said that Jimmy Garoppolo’s shoulder surgery could complicate his trade timeline, but it’s still a mutual interest for them and they’re talking to teams here.I feel pretty confident that the Colts will be one they talk to.

Jimmy Garoppolo’s Career with San Francisco

Minnesota Vikings v San Francisco 49ers

He started five games in his first season with the 49ers, playing in a total of six games in the 2017 season. The signal caller had 1,560 yards passing, seven touchdowns, and five interceptions that year.

However, in year two with the team, he tore his left ACL in a Week Three matchup versus the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2018 season. He missed the remainder of the season.

The second-round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft started all 16 games in the 2019 season. He threw for 3,978 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. His passing yards placed him in the top 15 that year.

His 27 touchdown passes tied him with then-Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Wentz and then-New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees for the sixth-most.

In 2020, he suffered an ankle injury during the 49ers’ Week Eight contest on the road versus the Seattle Seahawks. This caused him to miss the rest of the season.

The former Eastern Illinois quarterback led San Francisco to the playoffs in the 2021 season, defeating the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round and the Green Bay Packers in the Divisional Round.

Eventually, the team lost to the Super Bowl 2022 champions Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Conference Championship game.

Is Jimmy Garoppolo the Answer for the Colts?

Indianapolis Colts QB Carson Wentz

With reports that Indianapolis could be looking to move on from Wentz after just one season, is the 49ers starter the answer to succeed Wentz as the Colts starter in 2022?

Wentz threw for 3,563 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions with the team. As the offseason starts to unfold, we’ll see who will win this battle royale between Garoppolo and Wentz.

Edited by Windy Goodloe

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Colts consider pursuing Jimmy Garoppolo? Yes No 0 votes so far