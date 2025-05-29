Xavier Restrepo makes “contagious” admission about Cam Ward at Titans OTAs

Xavier Restrepo was Cam Ward's favorite target during the quarterback's only year at the University of Miami. Now they are back together at the Tennessee Titans, and the wideout has some strong words about his teammate's influence.
Speaking to reporters during OTAs on Wednesday, Restrepo, who joined the team as an undrafted free agent, said about Ward:
"Dude hasn't switched with all the praise that he's been getting. (He) still praises the Lord, and he's a hard-working guy. He's contagious to be around (with)... Just looking forward to growing a relationship with him."
Earlier this month, Ward had said about his excitement at being reunited with his receiver:
"He's somebody who was deserving of it. He's worked hard every day. He is one of the most underrated players that was in the draft this year. I think every time he steps on the field, he remembers everything, and he is going to continue to prove it... so why wouldn't you push for him?"
Meanwhile, head coach Brian Callahan said:
"He might not necessarily be the biggest or the fastest player that's probably ever come out of Miami, but he's been incredibly productive, and he has found ways to play football the right way. So he'll start as a slot player for us, and he'll have every chance to compete just like everybody else will.
"But you just look at his production and what he's done as a football player, and he puts himself in (a) pretty good position to be competitive."
How Xavier Restrepo is the best undrafted wideout in 2025 class
Before the draft, Xavier Restrepo was widely projected to be a second-round pick. However, a shockingly disastrous 4.83 40-yard dash sank him well out of the boards come event time.
Nevertheless, the Titans decided to gamble on him because of his other attributes - and not just his history with Cam Ward, as explained by Drew Beatty, columnist for their FanSided vertical Titan Sized:
"Restrepo makes up for what he lacks in top-end athleticism with his nuance and tempo as a route runner... His ability to rapidly change gears to gain advantageous leverage against defensive backs gives him a solid floor as a separator. In addition, Restrepo also has exceptional body control and an uncanny feel for beating zone coverage."
The Titans begin their season on September 7 at the Denver Broncos. Kickoff is at 4:05 pm ET on Fox.
