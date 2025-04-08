Xavier Restrepo NFL Draft: Best landing spot for Miami WR

Miami wide receiver Xavier Restrepo is an interesting draft prospect. He spent all five seasons of his college football career playing for the Hurricanes and became a standout wide receiver in the last two seasons.

As a freshman in 2020, he caught just one ball, and in his next two seasons, he combined to catch 45 passes for 613 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

In 2023, he caught 85 passes for 1,092 yards and six touchdowns, and this past season, his final at Miami, he had 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Restrepo was named first-team All-ACC over the last two seasons and was a consensus All-American this past season.

Xavier Restrepo's potential landing spot in 2025 NFL draft

Xavier Restepo during COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 09 Miami at Georgia Tech - Source: Getty

At 5-foot-10, 198 pounds, Xavier Restrepo will likely be used as a slot wide receiver (Y) in the NFL.

Though he ran just a 4.8 40-yard dash at his pro day, that shouldn't turn teams off from taking a chance on him in the mid rounds. As a projected fourth-round pick, Restrepo could become a gem for a team that is looking for a crafty slot wide receiver.

Think of Julian Edelman or Hunter Renfrow when thinking of Restrepo, who can create separation and space in short-yardage situations due to his size and agility.

A team like the New England Patriots could take a chance on Restrepo later in the draft to help their wide receiver corps and help the development of quarterback Drake Maye.

New England lacked playmakers at the wide receiver position last season, and because of that, they added Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency.

Diggs is coming off an ACL tear he suffered in his lone season with the Houston Texans last year, and Hollins only had 378 receiving yards in all 17 regular-season games with the Buffalo Bills last season.

The Patriots still lack reliable playmakers at the wide receiver position and have questions there, but adding Restrepo could give them an answer and insurance as a slot wide receiver.

Who do you think should draft Xavier Restrepo?

