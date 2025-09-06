  • home icon
  Xavier Worthy injury update: What happened to Chiefs WR in Brazil game vs. Chargers?

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Sep 06, 2025 00:43 GMT
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals - NFL Preseason 2025 - Source: Getty
Second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy injured himself during the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. During the first offensive series of the game on Friday, Worthy collided with teammate Travis Kelce and fell on the ground before exiting the game.

Worthy walked off the field to get checked by the medical team on the sidelines. He was seen heading to the locker room, raising concerns about his injury status. According to an update by the Chiefs, the wide receiver might not be returning to the game.

"WR Xavier Worthy is questionable with a shoulder injury," the Chiefs tweeted on X.
Andy Reid and his team drafted Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. During his rookie debut campaign, he tallied 638 yards and six TDs receiving for the team.

At the time of writing, the Chiefs are trailing 7-0 against the Chargers in the first quarter. Quarterback Justin Herbert found Quentin Johnson with a five-yard passing TD to give Jim Harbaugh's team the lead in the game.

Priyam Hazarika

Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.

When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
