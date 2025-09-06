Xavier Worthy injury update: What happened to Chiefs WR in Brazil game vs. Chargers?

Second-year wide receiver Xavier Worthy injured himself during the Kansas City Chiefs' season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil. During the first offensive series of the game on Friday, Worthy collided with teammate Travis Kelce and fell on the ground before exiting the game.Worthy walked off the field to get checked by the medical team on the sidelines. He was seen heading to the locker room, raising concerns about his injury status. According to an update by the Chiefs, the wide receiver might not be returning to the game.&quot;WR Xavier Worthy is questionable with a shoulder injury,&quot; the Chiefs tweeted on X.Andy Reid and his team drafted Worthy in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. During his rookie debut campaign, he tallied 638 yards and six TDs receiving for the team.At the time of writing, the Chiefs are trailing 7-0 against the Chargers in the first quarter. Quarterback Justin Herbert found Quentin Johnson with a five-yard passing TD to give Jim Harbaugh's team the lead in the game.