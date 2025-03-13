Xavier Worthy’s accuser in choking case gets protective order against Chiefs WR: Report

The woman accusing Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver, Xavier Worthy, of choking her has reportedly received a protective order against the NFL star. The New York Post reports that Tia Jones' lawyers confirmed the protective agreement in a statement to the Associated Press.

Jones is represented by a legal team comprising of Angelica Cogliano, Addy Miro, Leslie Booker, and Deniz Kadirhan. They released a statement in the wake of the announcement of the protective order, suggesting that Jones is “fully cooperating with law enforcement as they continue to actively investigate the violence that occurred.”

“Ms. Jones has chosen to use her voice to speak up for herself,” the statement read. “In doing so, she looks forward to the facts and circumstances of that night coming to light through the formal legal process, and getting the justice that she deserves.”

Worthy was arrested last Friday on charges of assault on a family or household member in which their breath was impended. After being held in a Williamson County jail, he was released the next day. County District Attorney Shawn Dick said that he has spoken to witnesses in regard to the incident and is not pursuing the case at this time.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

The NFL star's attorneys, Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett, have since commented on the incident. They maintain that the accusations were made by Worthy's ex-girlfriend who had been living in his home. She had been asked to leave the home multiple times over the past two weeks “upon discovery of her infidelity.”

“She has refused to vacate the residence and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy,” Worthy's legal team said. “The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy’s face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident he did not want to press charges against the complainant.”

The Kansas City Chiefs have also commented on the matter to the Associated Press, claiming they are aware of the current situation and are in the information-gathering stage of their own investigation.

Xavier Worthy wraps up impressive rookie campaign with Chiefs in 2024

Worthy finds himself in the midst of his current legal issues after wrapping up an impressive rookie debut in the NFL with the Chiefs. Kansas City drafted Worthy with the 28th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft last year. He finished up the year with 59 catches for 638 yards and six touchdowns. Worthy led all wide receivers on the Chiefs in receiving stats, with only Travis Kelce putting up more numbers than him on the season.

The 21-year-old helped the Chiefs get back to the Super Bowl last season, only to be defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles when it as all said and done. Although his team was defeated, Worthy's individual performance was certainly an impressive one with two touchdowns. He's hoping to build off that in 2025.

