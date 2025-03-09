Xavier Worthy’s lawyers claim his fiancée Tia Jones cheated on WR, assaulted him and pulled his hair out

On Friday, Kansas City Chiefs star Xavier Worthy was arrested in Georgetown on charges of felony domestic violence after allegedly assaulting a family member and impeding their breathing. It was later revealed that his fiancee, Tia Jones, was the one who filed the complaint against him.

Ad

A day later, Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick told reporters that they weren't pursuing legal action against the 21-year-old. He told the Austin American Standard:

"After further investigation by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office and further discussion with a third-party witness, Mr. Worthy and his attorneys, this case is being declined at this time.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Worthy's attorneys Chip Lewis and Sam Bassett claimed in a statement released in the aftermath of his arrest:

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"The complainant (Tia Jones) was recently asked to vacate Mr. Worthy’s residence upon discovery of her infidelity. She has refused to do so and made a number of extortive efforts prior to resorting to this baseless allegation against Mr. Worthy. We will continue to cooperate with the Williamson County authorities as we have full faith that their investigation will support Mr. Worthy’s innocence.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per AP, Worthy's attorneys further said:

“The complainant further destroyed a room in the residence, scratched Mr. Worthy’s face and ripped out parts of his hair, which there is photographic evidence of. Worthy told law enforcement at the time of the incident he did not want to press charges against the complainant.”

Xavier Worthy domestic assault case: WR not completely in the clear

While Xavier Worthy can breathe a sigh of relief for now, he's not completely out of the woods yet. In an email to the Austin American Standard Williamson County, DA Shawn Dick said they could pursue legal action against the Chiefs star should more evidence present itself. He wrote:

Ad

"As is our practice with all declines, should you develop additional information indicative of probable cause in this case, our office will consider that information and may present the case at that time to a Williamson County Grand Jury."

Additionally, the NFL is also conducting its own investigation into the allegations against Xavier Worthy. They could punish him for a breach of the league's personal conduct policy, irrespective of the Georgetown DA's decision not to pursue legal action against the young star.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.