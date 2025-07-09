Xavier Worthy's mom Nicky Jones reminisced about stadium job 13 years ago as Chiefs WR throws first pitch at Fresno Grizzlies game

Xavier Worthy's mother remembered her time working as a staffer of the Fresno Grizzlies, a Minor League Baseball team of the Single-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday. The team in Fresno, California, held the soon-to-be second-year wide receiver on Sunday for a special event.

His mother, Nicky Jones, hyped up their return to Chukchansi Park, a venue opened in 2002. Jones shared two pictures to remember her old times working for the team and taking Worthy and his sister to games next to one of the wide receivers and the girl at the same place, but this time the Chiefs' young star had the attention on him.

"July 6, 2012 I was working at the stadium. July 6, 2025 Zay throws out the first pitch! 🫶🏿" she tweeted.

Xavier Worthy is a Fresno, California, native. He left the state after playing for Central East (Fresno) until the Texas Longhorns recruited him in 2021. During his three-year college career, Worthy played 39 games, posting 197 receptions, 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.

He was drafted with the No. 28 overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chiefs, making a quick impact on the team. Amid multiple injuries to wide receivers, Worthy had to step up and replace the likes of Rashee Rice and Marquis Brown. He played 17 games during his rookie season, recording 59 receptions, 638 yards and six touchdowns.

That said, Worthy's explosion happened in the postseason. He played three games, caught 19 passes for 287 yards and three touchdowns. With Rice, Brown, Skyy Moore and others returning to the lineup in 2025, Worthy might have a reduced role.

Xavier Worthy admits he still hurts from Super Bowl LIX loss

After recording eight receptions for 157 yards and two touchdowns in Super Bowl LIX, the most important game of Xavier Worthy's career, the wide receiver wants to bounce back and make it to the top of the league.

In a TikTok shared on July 3, the former Longhorns shared three images back to back.

The first one read, "I told her I’m still not over my first heartbreak.” In the second, somebody asks, “Oh, like an ex or something?”

The third picture doesn't feature text, but shows the player with a towel around his neck as he walked off the field following Super Bowl LIX.

Worthy and the Chiefs kick off the new season on Sept. 5 in Sao Paulo against the LA Chargers.

