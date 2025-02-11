Xavier Worthy’s mom sends Chiefs’ rivals a warning after Super Bowl meltdown

Kansas City may not have won the Super Bowl, but Chiefs rookie wide receiver Xavier Worthy’s mother, Nicky Jones, wants everyone to know that they will be back.

Jones shared her thoughts on social media, looking back on her son’s first season in the NFL.

“The draft feels like it was just yesterday… what a season, what a journey! I’m so grateful for it ALL! One thing I know for sure… we will be back! Rookie season. Year 2 loading…” Jones tweeted on Tuesday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Worthy was picked 28th overall by Kansas City in the 2024 NFL draft. He made a big impact right away by scoring two touchdowns in his debut game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 and helped the Chiefs win 27-20.

After Kansas City won the AFC championship game on Jan. 26, Jones tweeted with a lot of gratefulness, along with a snap of her and Worthy.

"What a Day! I'm so grateful!" Jones wrote.

Expand Tweet

Nicky Jones says being Xavier Worthy's mother is one of her "greatest joys in life"

Nicky Jones is proud of Xavier Worthy and it is not just for his talent, but also for the person that he is.

In January 2024, Jones shared a heartfelt message about her son on X. She praised him for staying strong through tough times and always staying humble.

"Thank you for representing yourself, family, & city the way you did these past 3 yrs. No off the field issues. Played every game, even when injured. Persevered thru bad times & stayed humble during good times. Being your mom is one of my greatest joys in life! So thankful," Jones tweeted.

Expand Tweet

In December 2022, Jones also posted a similar tweet to show love for her son.

"I love success. It's easy to celebrate. But real life is full of challenges. I am most PROUD when I see how you handle adversity, the pressure, the nastiness, the hate. It brings out the worst in most, but you handle it all so well. My biggest flex is callin you MY SON!" Jones tweeted.

Expand Tweet

No matter what happens on the field, Jones is her son's biggest fan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.