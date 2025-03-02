Xavier Worthy’s mother drops sassy 4-word reaction looking back at Chiefs WR's 40-yard dash at 2024 NFL Combine

In 2024, Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy amazed everyone at the NFL Combine with his incredible speed. He ran the 40-yard dash in just 4.21 seconds, breaking the record set by John Ross years ago.

Ad

This made him the fastest player in NFL Combine history.

On Sunday, Worthy's mother, Nicky Jones, shared an old video of him and wrote:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Always confident never cocky."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The same video also featured Worthy speaking about his early passion for football.

The reporter asked,

"When you run around with your friends, who is usually the fastest one?"

The Chiefs WR answered,

"Me."

After Worthy made history by running the 40-yard dash in 2024 in just 4.21 seconds, his mother, Nicky Jones, was overjoyed and shared her excitement on X.

She wrote:

“MY SON is the fastest guy in NFL Combine history!"

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Xavier Worthy's mother's latest tweet comes after Texas Longhorns' Jaydon Blue and Isaiah Bond aimed for a faster time and beat the Chiefs WR's record at the 2025 NFL Combine. However, Blue finished at 4.38 seconds and Bond at 4.39 seconds. Both were fast but not enough to take Worthy's title.

Worthy grew up in Fresno, California, as the oldest of three children. He played football at Central East High School and helped his team win a state championship. His success continued at the University of Texas, where he broke records as a freshman and proved he was ready for the NFL.

Ad

From his college football days to the moment he was drafted into the NFL, Nicky Jones has been by his side throughout.

Kansas City Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy had sassy responses for the 2025 WR draft class

On Saturday, after Texas running back Jaydon Blue failed to break his 40-yard dash record at the 2025 NFL Combine, Xavier Worthy did not hold back in his response.

Ad

He reposted Blue's performance on Instagram and wrote:

"Respect those who come before you."

Xavier Worthy's IG Story (Source: Via IG/ @Worthyyy)

Next, on X, he posted a five-word message:

Ad

"There's fast then there's me."

Expand Tweet

The tweet after the Longhorns WR Isaiah Bond failed to beat Worthy's record.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.