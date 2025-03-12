  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Xavier Worthy
  • Xavier Worthy shares special moment with young Chiefs fans after recent legal troubles

Xavier Worthy shares special moment with young Chiefs fans after recent legal troubles

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Mar 12, 2025 18:42 GMT
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Xavier Worthy (Image Source: Getty)

Xavier Worthy relaxed by spending time with young Chiefs fans following his recent legal troubles. The Chiefs wide receiver was reportedly arrested last week on a domestic violence speculation. However, the charges were released later, and he returned home.

Ad

Following the legal troubles, on March 11, an NFL fan named Country Adams shared some pictures of Worthy posing with some young Chiefs fans. He posted a couple of pictures on his Instagram account.

In the first snap, two little boys posed with the Chiefs wide receiver, with one of them wearing the Chiefs jersey while the other one was holding a team shirt in his hand. In the second snap, Worthy is with a woman and a little girl standing in front of a house. The fan posted the snaps with a two-word caption which read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Genuinely, genuine! ❤️🧡"

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Ad

As reported by TMZ, the District Attorney in Williamson County has dismissed the case after further investigation. Worthy was allegedly involved in a case of assaulting a family or household member on charges of a third-degree felony. However, not much information about the case was disclosed.

Xavier Worthy turns the page with bold move after legal woes

Just a day after the dismissal of his legal case, on Sunday, Worthy's fans were surprised as the Chiefs player shared his fresh look with them. He shared a post on his Instagram account showcasing his new hairstyle along with a caption that said:

Ad
"New beginning."
Ad

Worthy was known for his long braided hair. However, following the legal troubles, he opted for something new.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, taking to his Instagram story, Xavier Worthy shared a post cheering for fellow teammate Hollywood Brown, who has rejoined the team for the 2025 season.

Brown recently signed a one-year contract extension with the Chiefs, and the team shared a post on its Instagram account to welcome him. Xavier Worthy reshared the post on his Instagram story without any caption, just with a video of Brown in which he says:

Ad
"We're back, baby. Let's get it."
Still from Xavier Worthy&#039;s Instagram story/@worthyyy
Still from Xavier Worthy's Instagram story/@worthyyy

Worthy joined the Chiefs in 2024 after he became the 28th pick in the first round of that year's NFL Draft.

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Gio Vergara
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी