Xavier Worthy Week 2 injury update: Will Chiefs WR play vs. Eagles in Super Bowl rematch?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy will not play Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles after being officially ruled out with a shoulder injury.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the update on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Chiefs have now ruled out WR Xavier Worthy for tomorrow with a shoulder injury.

NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Imagn

This removes any doubt about his status for the Week 2 Super Bowl rematch. The decision comes a day after Chiefs coach Andy Reid had left the door open for a return.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Reid described Worthy’s availability as “slim” but declined to rule him out entirely.

“He did a little bit of teamwork (Friday), but that was it,” Reid said.

Xavier Worthy injured his right shoulder in the season opener against the LA Chargers, leaving after only three snaps. This was following a collision with tight end Travis Kelce. It occurred as Worthy had created a separation on his route.

Travis Kelce later called it “frustrating” on his "New Heights" podcast on Wednesday.

“I’ve got to be better,” Kelce said.

Chiefs thin at receiver ahead of Super Bowl rematch as Xavier Worthy gets sidelined

Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty

The loss of Xavier Worthy compounds Kansas City’s depth issues at wide receiver. Rashee Rice is serving a suspension, and rookie Jalen Royals has already been ruled out.

That leaves quarterback Patrick Mahomes relying heavily on veterans Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, along with tight end Kelce, to carry the passing game.

Worthy’s absence is notable given his breakout performance against Philadelphia in February’s Super Bowl. He set career highs with 157 yards and two touchdowns in the Chiefs’ narrow defeat. His ability to stretch defenses with speed is viewed as a key element in Kansas City’s offensive scheme.

The Eagles are also entering short-handed. Tight end Dallas Goedert (knee) and running back Will Shipley (oblique) have been ruled out, weakening Philadelphia’s offensive options.

