  • “Y’all some clowns”: NFL fans react as Ravens request Michael Phelps for swimming lessons

By Joel Lefevre
Modified Aug 02, 2025 19:13 GMT
The Baltimore Ravens are calling on Michael Phelps, the most decorated Olympian of all time, to help them with a problem.

In a video posted by Ravens two-time First-Team All-Pro cornerback Marlon Humphrey on Tuesday, the team asked Phelps to help teach them how to swim, stating that one in three members of the team don’t know how to swim.

“Come to Ravens training camp in this beautiful aquatic centre and teach us how to swim,” Humphrey said (Timestamp: 0:12).
Several NFL fans posted their reactions on social media.

“Yall some clowns lol,” a fan tweeted.
“Yeah no Super Bowl this year lol these boys not serious,” another fan said.
“This is not the vibe you boys need to be on. Looks like no SB again this year,” one fan commented.

The Ravens have been known over the past few seasons as a loose bunch that likes to joke around but hasn’t been able to perform in the playoffs. Despite winning at least a dozen games in their previous two regular seasons and capturing two straight AFC North crowns, they have not made it to the Super Bowl since 2012.

“Might as well stay in the pool when Burrow comes to town boys -Pack Man,” a fan posted.
“Marlon lowkey doing his recruitment pitch to Christian Wilkins. Iunno if I should be happy or sad,” another fan wrote.
“Swimming will build a wholllllllle different set of cardio for our Ravens!” one fan said.

The Ravens are scheduled to play Joe Burrow and the Bengals twice this season: on Nov. 27 in Cincinnati and on Dec. 14 in Baltimore. Although Baltimore beat them twice in 2024, Burrow had two monster games against them, throwing for 392 and 428 yards respectively with a combined nine touchdowns and just one interception.

Christian Wilkins could become a Raven after being released by the Las Vegas Raiders earlier this week. The Ravens have been known to be out of steam come playoff time, while Phelps had a lengthy swimming career that saw him capture a record 28 medals, including the most gold ever with 23.

Michael Phelps among the big names willing to help Ravens

Born and raised in Baltimore, Michael Phelps seemed more than happy to help the Ravens with their request. The former Olympic swimmer commented on Marlon Humphrey's Instagram post on Tuesday.

“I got yall!!! Let’s do it!!” Phelps wrote.

Phelps, who is a Ravens fan, isn’t the only big name asked to help the team. Rapper Flavour Flav suggested they call on the 2024 women’s Olympic water polo team.

“Only Michael Phelps,?? What if I pull up with some of my Olympic Water Polo players,?? 👀@ashleighjohnson @maggie.steffens,” the rapper commented on Humphrey's post.

Flavor Flav sponsored the women’s water polo team at the Paris Olympics, as they wound up finishing fourth.

Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos
