“Y’all just switching girlfriends” - Cam Newton reacts as Cardi B's estranged husband Offset parties with Stefon Diggs’ ex- girlfriend Sky Marlene

Cam Newton reacted to the latest development in the 'cold war' between New England Patriots' star wide receiver Stefon Diggs and rapper Offset. Ever since Diggs started dating rapper Cardi B, while Offset was trying to get back with his ex-wife, many fans have paid close attention to the athlete and the artist's actions.

Things appear to have gotten more serious in this situation since Diggs and Cardi B were spotted at a yacht party a couple of weeks ago.

Daily Loud reported on June 19 that the former Migos member was spotted at a club with Sky Marlene, Diggs' ex-girlfriend, to get back at the former Minnesota Vikings, Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans' wide receiver.

In a clip shared on Saturday, Cam Newton reacted to the latest piece of information about this drama.

"Offset switches his grade or paper with, you know what I’m saying, Stefon. Stefon switches his paper. Like—it’s now the real Cam comes to the mic and says, 'Y’all ain’t doing nothing but passing Scantrons and grading each other’s paper.'

"You feel what I’m saying? Because like, this is… ah, it’s getting a little sloppy. It is. You think so? It’s, like … Okay, I see what you’re trying to do. (0:56)

"You competing. But y’all just switching girlfriends. It’s, like, … what is this? What are we doing? So I get it. Do I approve of it? Part of me is like yeah, because I see what Offset is trying to do. He’s like, “Yo, I gotta fight. Y’all ain’t gonna keep playing with me. I gotta make a monumental move.”

Cam Newton says Stefon Diggs is an upgrade over Offset for Cardi B

Before reacting to Offset's counterattack against Stefon Diggs, Cam Newton gave his flowers to the wide receiver, noting how different he's treating Cardi B compared to the rapper.

"How much is Offset worth? Ok, thank you," Newton said on Wednesday (07:26). "He’s got some money, but not Stefon money.

"And if you’re keeping it a buck — when you do the research, or from one man to another, from one alpha to another, keeping in the streets or in the corporate — when your ex-girl dating somebody new, the first thing you're going to ask is: 'How much is he worth?' In some capacity, you compare: 'How does he stack up against me?'"

This has been one of the hottest topics in the NFL offseason, and it doesn't seem like it's changing anytime soon.

