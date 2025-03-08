Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho called out the Philadelphia Eagles fans for criticizing AJ Brown. The All-Pro receiver had something to say about the way Eagles fans stir up drama.

Ad

In a now-deleted X thread, Brown called out the Eagles fanbase for pushing media narratives, picking favorites and overreacting to every storyline. Brown alluded fans blame the media when they’re the ones fueling speculation. His frustration was with the never-ending debate over Jalen Hurts' “elite” status.

That’s where Acho stepped in. The former NFL linebacker turned analyst took issue with Eagles fans. Speaking on FS1’s “The Facility” on Saturday, he said:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Y'all are too good to be this sensitive. How can you be a world champion but still be mad that somebody doesn't think your quarterback is elite? He is a Super Bowl MVP. It doesn't matter if he's elite. Elite is subjective. That MVP, it is objective. Nobody can debate that. That doesn't matter.

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“I believe AJ Brown said it as best that it has possibly been said, and I hate that he deleted it... Eagles players, y'all are too good to be this sensitive. Y'all are world champions.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Acho also name-dropped linebacker Nolan Smith, saying he had tweeted at him after the Eagles’ Super Bowl win, calling him a “hater.” Acho’s response was a reality check.

“I had a Nolan Smith tweeting at me after the Eagles won the Super Bowl. 'Acho, you a hater.' —everybody is going to have an opinion about you," Acho said. "Criticism. It is the cost of praise you. We are praising you an obsessive amount. You will be criticized. It don't matter.”

Ad

Patriots inquired about AJ Brown, but would the Eagles really move him?

The Eagles just won the Super Bowl, but trade buzz is already swirling around one of their biggest stars. NBC Sports' Matthew Berry reported that the New England Patriots checked with Philly on the availability of AJ Brown.

Whether the Eagles entertained the idea remains unclear, but it signals the Pats’ aggressive push to revamp their wide receiver corps.

Ad

Brown, fresh off a strong season, posted 67 catches for 1,079 yards (16.1 yards per reception) and seven touchdowns. He remained a key target in the playoffs, adding 12 catches for 163 yards and two scores.

The three-time Pro Bowler is under contract through 2029, carrying a $17.59 million cap hit in 2025, with a hefty $61.3 million dead cap hit.

New England's interest isn’t surprising. The team is desperate for a true No. 1 receiver. But prying Brown away from Philly seems like a whole different ball game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.