Former Major League Baseball shortstop Alex Rodriguez believes Taylor Swift will help Travis Kelce perform better when playing for the Kansas City Chiefs. Rodriguez knows what he’s talking about because he is a three-time American League Most Valuable Player and a one-time World Series champion.

Kelce had his best game in the 2023 season when the Chiefs faced the Denver Broncos in the Week 6 Thursday Night Football game. He caught all nine balls thrown to him for 124 yards. Swift was in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium during that match.

Alex Rodriguez believes Taylor Swift will bring out the showman in Travis Kelce

In an October 17 interview with E! News chief correspondent Keltie Knight, the 14-time MLB All-Star said about the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce connection:

“I love it, I think it's great. It brings a little bit more energy to the NFL. It's cool.”

Swift's attendance during NFL games did bring massive attention to the league. The NFL’s social media team jumped in the fun by changing their Twitter bio to “NFL (Taylor’s Version)" at one point while using her image as a cover photo.

Meanwhile, their link also brought massive attention to Kelce, whose jersey sales skyrocketed and Instagram followers increased. But what’s important is how the All-Pro tight end will perform on the field. Alex Rodriguez believes Swift will also help Kelce in that aspect, as he said:

“In high school, if there's a girl you have a crush on, you want to put on a good show. We're all showmen.”

The Kansas City Chiefs will try to extend their winning streak as they face their division rivals, the Los Angeles Chargers, in Week 7 at Arrowhead. There’s no word yet if Taylor Swift will be in attendance to witness Travis Kelce and the defending Super Bowl champions potentially get their sixth consecutive victory.

Meanwhile, Kelce has 346 receiving yards and three touchdowns in five games this season. He must do more if he would like to achieve his eighth straight 1,000-yard season.

Alex Rodriguez’s high-profile love life

Per E! Online’s Brett Malec, Rodriguez is currently in a relationship with fitness and lifestyle coach Jaclyn Cordeiro. While they went Instagram official last December, the 22-season MLB veteran would rather keep most details private.

That’s a stark contrast to the romantic relationship he had with Jennifer Lopez. They started dating in February 2017 and got engaged two years later. However, they called off their engagement in April 2021.

Alex Rodriguez also dated Cameron Diaz, WWE Diva Torrie Wilson, and 23andMe founder Anne Wojcicki. He was also married to Cynthia Scurtis from 2002 to 2008.

Meanwhile, Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline is also an open book. She dated Maya Benberry, the winner of the reality dating show “Catching Kelce.” He was also in a relationship with Kayla Nicole from 2017 to 2022.