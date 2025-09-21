  • home icon
  • NFL
  • "Yea he's done" "Last play in the league": Retirement calls mount for Najee Harris after suffering apparent Achilles injury

"Yea he's done" "Last play in the league": Retirement calls mount for Najee Harris after suffering apparent Achilles injury

By Rob Gullo
Modified Sep 21, 2025 21:58 GMT
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris dealt with some adversity prior to the start of the 2025 season.

Ad

Harris suffered a minor eye injury during a fireworks mishap during a fourth of July firework event. Today, Harris suffered a more serious injury against the Denver Broncos as he was carried off the field with a non-contact Achilles injury.

Harris lost balance, and slipped in the backfield, and needed the assistance of trainers to help him off of the field. He would end up leaving the game being carted to the locker room.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

With the belief being that Harris suffered an Achilles injury and likely a torn Achilles, fans are concerned for his well-being following the unfortunate injury.

Some fans think that Harris may never recover from the injury.

Here's how fans reacted on X:

"Oh it was Najee my bad..but yea he’s done," a fan said after seeing Harris' injury.
"Najee Harris out with an ACL injury. He now has one good eye and one good leg. He is officially a pirate!" a fan joked.
Ad
"He may never recover to be affective again. Good luck with the rehab," a fan wrote.

Other fans are predicting and calling for Harris to retire following the non-contact injury with some thinking that was his last snap in the NFL.

"last play in the league?" a fan questioned after Harris' injury.
"Time for Najee Harris to retire," a fan said.
Ad
"Sad to see. Likely his last play in the league," a fan predicts.

Harris signed a one-year contract worth up to $9.5 million with the Chargers this offseason.

With Najee Harris potentially out for the season, the Chargers will lean more on rookie Omarion Hampton

Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Chargers selected running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Najee Harris potentially out for the remainder of the season, that pick by the Chargers was even more valuable than it was in April.

Ad

Through the Chargers' first two games, Hampton has been the feature back with Harris sharing the split with him. Prior to today's game against the Denver Broncos, Hampton led the team in rush attempts (23) and rushing yards (72.) Quarterback Justin Herbert ranked second in both categories with Harris third in both.

With Harris likely out for the remainder of the season, Hampton will be leaned on more in his rookie season. Hassan Haskins, who is listed as the third-string running back, will likely see an increase in snaps in Harris' void.

About the author
Rob Gullo

Rob Gullo

Twitter icon

Rob William Gullo is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Sports Journalism. He has interviewed several NFL athletes including Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Byron Jones, Adam Thielen, Hayden Hurst, Isiah Pacheco, Byron Murphy II, and Jerick McKinnon. Robert also serves as the sports editor/reporter for the New Britain Herald. Robert's passion for football began when he was three while watching it with his father and his older cousin deepened his love for the game.

Know More

LA Chargers Nation! Check out the latest Chargers Schedule and dive into the Los Angeles Chargers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Rob Gullo
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications