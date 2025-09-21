"Yea he's done" "Last play in the league": Retirement calls mount for Najee Harris after suffering apparent Achilles injury

Los Angeles Chargers running back Najee Harris dealt with some adversity prior to the start of the 2025 season. Harris suffered a minor eye injury during a fireworks mishap during a fourth of July firework event. Today, Harris suffered a more serious injury against the Denver Broncos as he was carried off the field with a non-contact Achilles injury.Harris lost balance, and slipped in the backfield, and needed the assistance of trainers to help him off of the field. He would end up leaving the game being carted to the locker room. With the belief being that Harris suffered an Achilles injury and likely a torn Achilles, fans are concerned for his well-being following the unfortunate injury. Some fans think that Harris may never recover from the injury. Here's how fans reacted on X:&quot;Oh it was Najee my bad..but yea he’s done,&quot; a fan said after seeing Harris' injury. &quot;Najee Harris out with an ACL injury. He now has one good eye and one good leg. He is officially a pirate!&quot; a fan joked. &quot;He may never recover to be affective again. Good luck with the rehab,&quot; a fan wrote. Other fans are predicting and calling for Harris to retire following the non-contact injury with some thinking that was his last snap in the NFL.&quot;last play in the league?&quot; a fan questioned after Harris' injury.&quot;Time for Najee Harris to retire,&quot; a fan said.&quot;Sad to see. Likely his last play in the league,&quot; a fan predicts.Harris signed a one-year contract worth up to $9.5 million with the Chargers this offseason. With Najee Harris potentially out for the season, the Chargers will lean more on rookie Omarion HamptonLos Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025 - Source: GettyThe Los Angeles Chargers selected running back Omarion Hampton with the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. With Najee Harris potentially out for the remainder of the season, that pick by the Chargers was even more valuable than it was in April.Through the Chargers' first two games, Hampton has been the feature back with Harris sharing the split with him. Prior to today's game against the Denver Broncos, Hampton led the team in rush attempts (23) and rushing yards (72.) Quarterback Justin Herbert ranked second in both categories with Harris third in both. With Harris likely out for the remainder of the season, Hampton will be leaned on more in his rookie season. Hassan Haskins, who is listed as the third-string running back, will likely see an increase in snaps in Harris' void.