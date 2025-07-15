Years after high school mixtape, Maxx Crosby teases new music with exciting 3-word message

Maxx Crosby is going back to his high school days, showing a side of him many football fans may not know.
On his X account on Monday the four-time Pro Bowl defensive end with the Las Vegas Raiders responded to an earlier post that said:
“Dropping An EP Before Season … Haven’t Put Anything Out In Years. Gonna Show Yall A Hobby Of Mine. PRESSURE.”
He responded a few minutes later:
“Already Done. OTW.”
Before being recruited to play college football, music was a passion of Crosby’s. He and his high school friend, Nick, creating a pair of mixed tapes together, one of which was titled “Bando Born and Raised.” These tapes were inspired by artists like Migos and Chief Keef, a hip-hop group and rapper respectively.
In the past, Crosby has expressed an admiration for the rapper Future, while he says he uses music to prepare to play football. The 27-year-old signed a three-year extension with the Raiders for $106.5 million, with $91.5 million guaranteed.
At the time of that deal on March 5, he was the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL. He has since been surpassed by Myles Garrett, who inked a four-year $160 million extension with the Cleveland Browns four days later, with $123.5 million guaranteed.
Maxx Crosby got the extension despite posting a mere 7.5 sacks in 2024, half his total from 2023 (14.5), but he only featured in 12 games.
Maxx Crosby has one of the “best supporting casts” of his career
For a long time, Maxx Crosby has seemingly had to do everything for the Raiders defensively. Since the start of 2022, no one besides him has collected more than five quarterback sacks for the Raiders, with Adam Butler getting to five in 2024.
That might not be the case in 2025, as Sports Illustrated columnist Fernando Alfaro-Donis said:
“What makes 2025 such a different year for Crosby is that he has one of the best-supporting casts around him he's had in his career in the silver and black.”
Former All-American Christian Wilkins appears to be healthy and should help, as is Malcolm Koonce, while Adam Butler also has a lot of potential. Meanwhile, Jonah Laulu is believed to have been a steal in the seventh round and another one ready to make an impact.
It’s believed that the Raiders' defensive line may be their strongest aspect heading into the upcoming 2025 campaign.
