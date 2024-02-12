Sauce Gardner has developed a reputation for being vocal with his opinions about many NFL topics, especially on. his social media accounts. He has recently been giving his picks and analysis for Super Bowl 58, both before and after the game.

He claims to have predicted that the Kansas City Chiefs would find a way to overcome the San Francisco 49ers' elite roster, and he was apparently right.

Following the Chiefs' epic comeback victory against the 49ers in overtime, Gardner hopped onto his X account to remind everyone that the eventual outcome of the game was what he expected it to be.

Gardner stated:

"I told y'all. The 9ers might look better on paper but the Chiefs always find a way."

Charvarius Ward apparently took offense to Sauce Gardner calling out his team after a difficult and frustrating loss. He responded to the post from his own X account.

Ward fired back:

"Boy yo a** ain't never sniffed the playoffs. You watching from the couch. Worry bout the sorry a** JETS. Everybody got something to say about the team in the Super Bowl. Your opinion doesn't need be heard kid."

It's possible that Charvarius Ward took this loss a bit more personally than most of the other players did. He formally played for the Chiefs and won a Super Bowl ring with them.

He was a part of the team for Patrick Mahomes' first ring, when they defeated Ward's current team, the 49ers. He was on the opposite side of the most recent matchup but came up short, despite an overall excellent season.

The veteran cornerback has also played in the NFL playoffs in all six of his NFL seasons so far, so he is used to being on successful teams.

Per his own statement on X, this contributed to his apparent frustrations with Gardner's comment, as he hasn't found the same consistency in the postseason.

Has Sauce Gardner ever played in the NFL Playoffs?

Sauce Gardner

Sauce Gardner has been one of the best cornerbacks in the entire NFL during his two seasons with the New York Jets. He has appeared in the Pro Bowl and has been selected as a first-team All-Pro in both of them, while also winning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

Despite his individual success and contributions to one of the best defenses in the NFL, he has never helped the Jets make an appearance in the NFL playoffs. He played in 33 of a possible 34 games, but the Jets were left out of the postseason in both years since his arrival.