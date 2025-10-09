"I’m fine with it”: Shedeur Sanders gets honest about Kevin Stefanski stalling QB2 decision after Joe Flacco's trade

Shedeur Sanders has been the third-string quarterback for the Cleveland Browns since the start of the season. He was expected to be named as backup this week following the trade of Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals. However, Kevin Stefanski refused to disclose his decision on the depth chart.Sanders and Dillon Gabriel are the only two quarterbacks on the Browns’ active roster at the moment. However, the Browns coach wants the week to play out before his decision is made. This has infuriated the Colorado alum, who reinstated his commitment to the team.“We're going to make sure we do everything we can to make sure Dillon's ready for the game,” Sanders said. “Whatever that means. Each and every day, even when Joe was the starter, preparing the right way and be ready to know that you could get out there at any point in time.“I'm overly confident within myself. I know when I first got here, I'm ready to play, but it's up to the coaches and whatever decision they make then, I'm fine with.”Gabriel is set to keep the starting role after making his debut on Sunday in London against the Minnesota Vikings. Kevin Stefanski is expected to make his decision on the backup option between Shedeur Sanders and Bailey Zappe, who's currently on the practice squad.Also read: “You have to feel bad for Shedeur Sanders”: Emmanuel Acho blasts Kevin Stefanski over “bullsh*t” stance on Deion Sanders’ sonKevin Stefanski addresses Shedeur Sanders' QB2 situationStefanski was questioned about the Browns' quarterback depth chart on Wednesday following the trade of Flacco. The coach made it known that he's still in the process of making a decision on whether Deion Sanders' son will be promoted to the backup role.“I always have to be mindful of our players and our players' development,” Stefanski said. “I want to make sure I'm always doing what's best for our player, and of course our team. ... Like last week, with the change to Dillon, you've got to think long and hard about that because these are young players that you're so invested in their development.”He was further asked what Sanders needs to do to earn his trust in order to get promoted to the backup role.“I wouldn't say there's one thing you need to see,” Stefanski said. “In my role, I have to do what's best for my players and our team. I'm very invested in our player development -- our young players' development and our quarterback development. I just want to make sure I'm doing what's right for our players.”Shedeur Sanders came under criticism last week after miming his responses to questions regarding the Browns' decision to switch quarterbacks to Dillon Gabriel. A lot of attention will be on the team’s quarterback situation moving forward.