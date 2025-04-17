“You amaze me everyday" - Drew Lock’s wife Natalie beams with pride after QB’s $5,000,000 Seahawks reunion

After being away for one season, Drew Lock has decided to return to the Seattle Seahawks. According to ESPN, he signed a two-year, $5 million contract with the Seahawks on Tuesday. The quarterback's return didn't just give fans an opportunity for celebrations, but also his wife, Natalie.

On Wednesday, Natalie Lock updated her Instagram story with a post from the Seahawks, featuring the news of the quarterback's signing with the franchise. Along with the post, Natalie shared her candid reaction to returning to Seattle after being away for almost a year.

"What a dream! You amaze me everyday - I'm so proud of you!!! @drewlock23. We're coming home!!!!" She wrote.

Drew Lock’s wife Natalie beams with pride after QB's $5,000,000 Seahawks reunion (Image Credit: Natalie/IG)

The IG post Natalie reshared on her story featured a clip of Drew Lock, in which the quarterback can be heard talking about his excitement to be back with the Seahawks.

"12s, what's up? It's Drew Lock. Man, it's good to be back. So excited to be back here in Seattle. And, just don't forget it doesn't rain in Seattle," Lock said.

Drew Lock opened up about his bond with Seahawks fans

Following Drew Lock’s signing, the Seattle Seahawks released an interview with the quarterback, during which he talked in detail about his bond with the fans. Lock explained how, despite "being the backup," he received so much love from the Seahawks fans for the two seasons he stayed with the franchise.

Ad

"It was really, really cool," Lock said "Being the backup, you're not always the one out there playing, but somehow they made me feel special walking into this stadium, walking around Kirkland or Bellevue. These fans love their football, they're loyal to their football team. It's just a special group."

Drew Lock played with the Seattle Seahawks from 2022 to 2023 before signing a one-year, $5 million contract with the New York Giants. Before starting his first stint with the Seahawks, Lock played with the Denver Broncos from 2019 to 2021.

Throughout his six seasons in the NFL, Lock scored 967 passing attempts with 576 passing completions. Moreover, Lock also achieved a total of 34 touchdowns and 28 interceptions. Besides, the quarterback has also had a career passing yards of 6354 with a passer rating of 78.8.

