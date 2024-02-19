"You should be arrested": Viral edit of Mac Jones in Falcons jersey infuriates fans Atlanta fans

NFL fans are left annoyed after a viral edit of Mac Jones in an Atlanta Falcons jersey.

With Jones' future with the New England Patriots in doubt, one fan took the opportunity to say he would be a good fit with the Falcons.

However, with the edit, he put Jones' face on Julio Jones' body which left some fans angry at the edit.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"You should be arrested, charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law!"

Here are some of the reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Looks like Mac's arms stayed out in the sun long after the rest of him went inside."

Expand Tweet

"Whomever made this needs to go to jail, immediately."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"At least make his arms match his skin color lol."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"Why would you want Mac Jones in Atlanta? Guaranteed 4 win team."

Mac Jones has an uncertain future with Patriots

Mac Jones is set to enter the final year of his rookie deal with the New England Patriots as reports have indicated the team won't be picking up his fifth-year option.

This past season was a frustrating one for Jones, who was benched multiple times this year. However, Jones believes he still can be a starting quarterback in the NFL:

"I have a lot of respect for the people in this locker room, and that's where it starts. I feel like I let a lot of people down with my play," said Jones, via CBS News. "A lot of that is in my control and a lot of it is not. I'm going to do everything I can for my next opportunity, whether that is here, and really push forward and continue be Mac, and don't let that waver."

Mac Jones added:

"I know it's going to come, but at the end of the day, as a quarterback and a competitor, you've got to be ready, right? So I'm going to be ready," Jones said. "I'm really happy to be in the NFL and be a quarterback in the NFL. Obviously, this year didn't go great, and I'm going to do everything I can to get back on the right track."

This past season, Mac Jones played in 11 games going 224-for-345 for 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.