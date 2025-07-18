"You are a B for hiding": Kyle Van Noy goes off after anonymous NFL assistant suggests Roquan Smith to "get in better shape"

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Kyle Van Noy sounded off on an anonymous NFL assistant coach who took aim at Roquan Smith.An anonymous coach spoke to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and claimed Smith was out of shape and looked sluggish.“I think he needs to get in better shape. Looks a little sluggish at times,&quot; an anonymous NFL coach said about Smith.After the report came out, Van Noy took to Smith's defense on social media and blasted the anonymous NFL coach.&quot;Hey J Fowler tell that NFL assistant to EAD cuz agent Zero is on some shit and you are a B for hiding ! Put your name on it!!!,&quot; Van Noy wrote.After Van Noy's tweet, Lamar Jackson retweeted it, as the Ravens' quarterback seemingly had Smith's back as well.Last season, Smith recorded 154 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and an interception.Smith is under contract with the Ravens through the 2027 season, but there is an out after this upcoming season.Ravens coach says team has something to 'prove' in 2025Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says the team has a chip on its shoulder this season.The Ravens are coming off a disappointing playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills, and entering 2025, Harbaugh says the team has something to prove.&quot;I just love it,&quot; Harbaugh said at the NFL owners meetings, via NFL.com. &quot;I just love every part of this job, even the things that are hard, even the disappointing moments [and] all the great moments we had this year.&quot;I also feel like there's a lot more to do. I feel like I have a lot more to prove. Our team has a lot more to prove, and I feel like I have a lot of good ideas, and our group has a lot of good ideas. We're still growing, big time. I just feel like there's no stopping us, and I can't wait to try this stuff out next year. As long as I feel that way, I think I'm going to keep coaching.&quot;Baltimore enters the season tied for the best odds of winning the Super Bowl at +650.The Ravens will open their 2025 NFL season on the road on Sept. 7 on Sunday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills.