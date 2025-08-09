"You better milk this pony": NFL fans roast Nike for unveiling Shedeur Sanders ad after Browns QB's preseason debut vs. Panthers

Nike has joined in the Shedeur Sanders hype following his strong preseason opener performance against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. The sports giant posted an ad on X inspired by Sanders and featuring his image, which read:“When you get your opportunity, create your next one.”Fans were quick to share their reactions in the comments section. Lonely Fomage wrote:“You better milk this pony until preseason is over.”Lonely Fromage @Eggs_And_BakonLINK@usnikefootball @ShedeurSanders You better milk this pony until preseason is over“Tried to humble him and created a monster,” another wrote.Frieza’s Burner @King_Cold_SonLINK@usnikefootball @ShedeurSanders Tried to humble him and created a monster.“Nike didn’t waste no time lol,” another wrote.The comments continued:“Hey @Nike, This is not the same as signing Jordan. Just stop. You’re embarrassing yourself,” one fan said.“Any other 5th round QB in history get this? For being a back up and starting in preseason?” one fan asked.Some Browns fans were pleased about having positive energy being directed at one of their players:“It’s weird to finally have the world behind the Browns but I’m here for it,” said one fan.Expectations were high for Shedeur Sanders going into the 2025 NFL draft, with many projecting him as a first-round pick. These expectations were dashed as the former Colorado signal-caller languished in the draft until the Cleveland Browns picked him with the 144th overall pick.Sanders was also the Browns’ second quarterback pick at the draft, coming in behind Dillon Gabriel. It became clear right from then that Sanders must fight to earn his spot at Cleveland. The fight didn’t appear to be going well as of last week. According to reports, he was at No. 4 on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, with Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco ahead of him.Shedeur Sanders’ Friday night opportunity recappedShedeur Sanders got an unexpected opportunity to impress Cleveland fans at Friday’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Both Gabriel and Pickett were sidelined with hamstring injuries ahead of the game, with Flacco having to sit it out. Sanders made the most of the opportunity with a great performance on Friday night.The reigning John Unitas Golden Arm Award winner amassed 157 total yards and two touchdowns as the Browns won 30-10. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, sending two touchdown passes Kaden Davis’ way in the first half.The Browns’ newest quarterback, Tyler Huntley, got a chance too, and came away with 51 total yards and one score. Sanders’ supporters can begin to dream of him as Cleveland’s primary quarterback after the impressive outing on Friday night, although nothing is guaranteed.