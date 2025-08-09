  • home icon
  "You better milk this pony": NFL fans roast Nike for unveiling Shedeur Sanders ad after Browns QB's preseason debut vs. Panthers

"You better milk this pony": NFL fans roast Nike for unveiling Shedeur Sanders ad after Browns QB's preseason debut vs. Panthers

By Kayode Akinwumi
Published Aug 09, 2025 17:01 GMT
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn
NFL: Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers - Source: Imagn

Nike has joined in the Shedeur Sanders hype following his strong preseason opener performance against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. The sports giant posted an ad on X inspired by Sanders and featuring his image, which read:

“When you get your opportunity, create your next one.”
Fans were quick to share their reactions in the comments section. Lonely Fomage wrote:

“You better milk this pony until preseason is over.”
“Tried to humble him and created a monster,” another wrote.
“Nike didn’t waste no time lol,” another wrote.

The comments continued:

“Hey @Nike, This is not the same as signing Jordan. Just stop. You’re embarrassing yourself,” one fan said.
“Any other 5th round QB in history get this? For being a back up and starting in preseason?” one fan asked.

Some Browns fans were pleased about having positive energy being directed at one of their players:

“It’s weird to finally have the world behind the Browns but I’m here for it,” said one fan.

Expectations were high for Shedeur Sanders going into the 2025 NFL draft, with many projecting him as a first-round pick. These expectations were dashed as the former Colorado signal-caller languished in the draft until the Cleveland Browns picked him with the 144th overall pick.

Sanders was also the Browns’ second quarterback pick at the draft, coming in behind Dillon Gabriel. It became clear right from then that Sanders must fight to earn his spot at Cleveland. The fight didn’t appear to be going well as of last week. According to reports, he was at No. 4 on the Browns’ quarterback depth chart, with Gabriel, Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco ahead of him.

Shedeur Sanders’ Friday night opportunity recapped

Shedeur Sanders got an unexpected opportunity to impress Cleveland fans at Friday’s preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. Both Gabriel and Pickett were sidelined with hamstring injuries ahead of the game, with Flacco having to sit it out. Sanders made the most of the opportunity with a great performance on Friday night.

The reigning John Unitas Golden Arm Award winner amassed 157 total yards and two touchdowns as the Browns won 30-10. He completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, sending two touchdown passes Kaden Davis’ way in the first half.

The Browns’ newest quarterback, Tyler Huntley, got a chance too, and came away with 51 total yards and one score. Sanders’ supporters can begin to dream of him as Cleveland’s primary quarterback after the impressive outing on Friday night, although nothing is guaranteed.

About the author
Kayode Akinwumi

Kayode Akinwumi

Twitter icon

Kayode is a College and High School Sports writer at Sportskeeda since June 2023. Hailing from Nigeria, he has an undergraduate degree in Linguistics and African Languages, and has previously had stints as an entertainment and politics writer for around 7 months. Adept at creating content around historical perspectives, he strives to report stories based only on verified information. His mantra is - truth is always more important than sensationalism.

A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Kayode admires how Nick Saban developed talent at the team and delivered consistent results, and hopes that the post-Saban era is just as fruitful. He is thoroughly impressed by Johnny Manziel’s talent, and feels that Shedeur Sanders is massively underrated. Nick Saban is his all-time favorite college coach.

While Kayode believes there is little to separate college and mainstream sports, pro leagues absorbing the best athletes leads to their quality being higher. Witnessing the Colorado Buffaloes’ hot streak at start the 2023 football season was one of his all-time favorite college sports moments.

When not writing, Kayode enjoys reading and watching sports documentaries. His most recent watch was "Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In."

Edited by John Maxwell
