"You can't bring that Hollywood stuff": Bears CB Jaylon Johnson has unfiltered advice for projected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson has straightforward advice for USC quarterback Caleb Williams, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

While speaking on the "Up & Adams" show, Johnson stressed the importance of humility, cautioning Williams against bringing the "Hollywood stuff" to Chicago.

"You just humble yourself coming in the building," Johnson said. "You can't bring that Hollywood stuff into the building, especially not with guys who have played this game at a high level for consecutive years in the league.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"It's just something that guys like myself, guys like [linebackers] Tremaine [Edmunds], T.J. [Edwards], Keenan Allen, we're gonna see through that. What you did in college, the Hollywood stuff, it's like nah, you gotta prove yourself."

Expand Tweet

The Bears hope to end their longstanding quarterback struggles by selecting Williams with the No. 1 pick. With Justin Fields and Mitch Trubisky among recent disappointments, Chicago will be counting on Williams to be their franchise savior.

Failing at Bears will be on Caleb Williams, says Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd doesn't have two options when it comes to Caleb Williams' potential future with the Chicago Bears. On the show "The Herd," Cowherd made it clear that if Williams fails to deliver, the blame squarely falls on his shoulders.

The Bears are gearing up to welcome the Heisman Trophy winner to the Windy City, and in Cowherd's opinion, the pressure is on for Williams to live up to the hype.

Expand Tweet

Expectations are sky-high for Williams to be a catalyst for change in a franchise hungry for success. The Bears, who haven't seen a winning season since 2018, are banking on Williams to help turn their fortunes around.

With key acquisitions like Gerald Everett and a coaching change bringing in Shane Waldron as offensive coordinator, the Bears are pulling out all the stops to bolster their offense.

While Williams' college statistics are impressive, his ability to excel at the NFL level remains uncertain. Despite the hype surrounding Williams, the decision to draft him first overall is not without risks.

Will Caleb Williams be the end of the Chicago Bears' woe at the quarterback position? Let us know what you think in the comments below.