“You can’t teach that kind of ball placement”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders records 1st touchdown at Browns training camp

Shedeur Sanders' accuracy has been on full display at Cleveland Browns training camp and fans are taking notice. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season at Colorado. The former Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner threw his first touchdown pass for the Browns at training camp this week.On X @TheDogFather94 said:“You can’t teach that kind of ball placement man!! Only a select few QBs just have it.”“I’ve seen enough. Start him,” tweeted @positionsmafiaa.@BIG_SMITH42 added:“Best QB we have!!!”One of the most noticeable strengths of Sanders in college was his remarkable accuracy, completing 74% of his throws in 2024 for the Buffaloes. He’ll be competing against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel for the starting job in Cleveland next season.@Shoogeyy posted:“give him a chance we all say in unison.”“When given an opportunity he almost never disappoints. Sounds like someone deserving of a consistent and real chance considering it never goes wrong,” added @cubuffsfb2020 on X.“Never missed a Colorado Buffaloes game when he was their QB1. Youngin can ball. Not afraid to get hit in the face to make a throw. Can maneuver around in the pocket. Knows to make the best throws for the team &amp; not for his own stats. Cleveland got a good one,” said @SkywalkerMcFly_.In the 2025 NFL draft, the 23-year-old fell to #144, as the Browns picked him in the fifth round. Sanders had tossed 25 TDs or more in each of his college campaigns and had not thrown more than 10 interceptions in a single season. Among his strengths heading into the draft, according to the NFL Network, was the fact that he was:“Willing to stand in and take punishment when he gets locked in on a throw.”Shedeur Sanders getting limited reps at training campWhile fans seem convinced that Sanders should start, it appears the coaching staff needs more convincing.According to ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi, Sanders may be #4 on the quarterbacking depth chart. Oyefusi says Sanders is the only QB who hasn’t taken reps with the first-team offense.Sanders, though, is saying all the right things and taking it with a grain of salt.“I feel like that it's not in my control, so I'm not going to think about that or even have that in my thought process of why it is,” Sanders said.Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the quarterback rotation would be fluid during the first week of training camp, followed by a reassessment of the QB pecking order. Pickett and Flacco shared first-team reps on Thursday, and those two, along with Gabriel, will split reps on Friday.