  "You can't teach that kind of ball placement": NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders records 1st touchdown at Browns training camp

“You can’t teach that kind of ball placement”: NFL fans react as Shedeur Sanders records 1st touchdown at Browns training camp

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 26, 2025 17:00 GMT
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty
Cleveland Browns Training Camp - Source: Getty

Shedeur Sanders' accuracy has been on full display at Cleveland Browns training camp and fans are taking notice. The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders threw for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns last season at Colorado.

The former Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner threw his first touchdown pass for the Browns at training camp this week.

On X @TheDogFather94 said:

“You can’t teach that kind of ball placement man!! Only a select few QBs just have it.”
“I’ve seen enough. Start him,” tweeted @positionsmafiaa.
@BIG_SMITH42 added:

“Best QB we have!!!”

One of the most noticeable strengths of Sanders in college was his remarkable accuracy, completing 74% of his throws in 2024 for the Buffaloes. He’ll be competing against Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel for the starting job in Cleveland next season.

@Shoogeyy posted:

“give him a chance we all say in unison.”
“When given an opportunity he almost never disappoints. Sounds like someone deserving of a consistent and real chance considering it never goes wrong,” added @cubuffsfb2020 on X.
“Never missed a Colorado Buffaloes game when he was their QB1. Youngin can ball. Not afraid to get hit in the face to make a throw. Can maneuver around in the pocket. Knows to make the best throws for the team & not for his own stats. Cleveland got a good one,” said @SkywalkerMcFly_.

In the 2025 NFL draft, the 23-year-old fell to #144, as the Browns picked him in the fifth round. Sanders had tossed 25 TDs or more in each of his college campaigns and had not thrown more than 10 interceptions in a single season. Among his strengths heading into the draft, according to the NFL Network, was the fact that he was:

“Willing to stand in and take punishment when he gets locked in on a throw.”

Shedeur Sanders getting limited reps at training camp

While fans seem convinced that Sanders should start, it appears the coaching staff needs more convincing.

According to ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi, Sanders may be #4 on the quarterbacking depth chart. Oyefusi says Sanders is the only QB who hasn’t taken reps with the first-team offense.

Sanders, though, is saying all the right things and taking it with a grain of salt.

“I feel like that it's not in my control, so I'm not going to think about that or even have that in my thought process of why it is,” Sanders said.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the quarterback rotation would be fluid during the first week of training camp, followed by a reassessment of the QB pecking order. Pickett and Flacco shared first-team reps on Thursday, and those two, along with Gabriel, will split reps on Friday.

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre

Joel Lefevre is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda with over six years of experience in the field with GRV Media, Corus Entertainment, News 1130 and 93.1 The One Radio.

Joel graduated in Broadcast Journalism at the Western Academy of Broadcasting, and being an avid NFL fan, these two passions came together.

His favorite team is the Jacksonville Jaguars, and Joel has followed them through the highs and lows ever since they made the AFC Championship Game in the 1996 season.

When not writing Joel loves reality TV, in particular Big Brother and Survivor, and is a former houseguest on Big Brother Canada Season 4. Family and loved ones are extremely important to Joel and he keeps in touch with them as much as possible, and also enjoys going to the movies, going for walks and taking care of his dogs.

Edited by Krutik Jain
