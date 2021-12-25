"You can’t teach an old dog new tricks" - Urban Meyer NOT backed to take a coaching job ever again

Urban Meyer put himself in quite a bad spot when he essentially talked his way out of a head coaching job in the NFL. In the beginning, it seemed like a good hire by the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it only soured with time. Meyer's off-the-field behavior helped usher in his firing, and now plenty of analysts believe he will never be allowed to coach again.

Former player Cardale Jones, who played quarterback for Ohio State under the tutelage of Urban Meyer, believes Meyer will never be invited to coach again. More so than his disastrous season, Jones says Meyer's "old ways" cannot be changed.

What did Jones mean by Urban Meyer's "old ways"?

Cardale Jones was interviewed about his opinions on the Urban Meyer situation and how it would ultimately affect Meyer's legacy. Jones stated that, though Urban Meyer made things quite difficult for himself in Jacksonville, no one can turn a blind eye to the great success he had at the collegiate level. You can watch the full interview below.

However, that collegiate-level thinking and Meyer's age are what held him back from truly being an effective coach in this day and age. The game has changed rapidly over the years, with the addition of new protocols and penalties to uphold the dignity and safety of the game.

That has also changed the makeup of the game, and Meyer hadn't previously been exposed to this level of NFL play at all in his career. He had also retired from coaching college football in 2018, so there is that time away from the game to think about. Meyer was an analyst after he retired, so it's not as though his football knowledge just flew right out of his memory, but practice is what matters in all things, and he could have just not been able to keep pace with how fast the game moves these days.

#NFL The details on Urban Meyer's final days as Jaguars head coach are FASCINATING — Rick Stroud ( @NFLSTROUD ) told us what he was dealing with behind the scenes before his story with the Josh Lambo news dropped last week: The details on Urban Meyer's final days as Jaguars head coach are FASCINATING — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) told us what he was dealing with behind the scenes before his story with the Josh Lambo news dropped last week:#NFL https://t.co/mg2efYWyjp

Cardale Jones was being as candid as possible with his opinions on Urban Meyer's coaching, but it's not as though those opinions are rare in how the NFL world might consider Meyer's small reign. He had a myriad of occurrences happen that were just odd. From hiring a coach who was accused of sexual misconduct, to dancing with some woman at a club who wasn't his wife, to kicking the Jaguars' place kicker, Meyer is the one responsible for the likelihood that he will never coach again.

