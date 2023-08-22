'You changed our lives': Tom Brady love bombs 'best son' Jack on his 16th birthday with special message on Instagram

Tom Brady's son, Jack, is turning 16 today. The legendary quarterback's oldest child, and the only one he shares with his first ex-wife Bridget Moynahan, is growing older on this day. 16 is a monumental age to reach, and that's what Jack has done.

Brady captioned his loving Instagram post:

"16 years of joy with the best son, brother, friend and teammate any parent could ever hope for. You changed our lives the day you were born and everyday since has been such a blessing for everyone who knows you. Now it’s time for the next step… the learners permit."

Jack has displayed interest in football, even throwing at Buccaneers events in the past. He could be on his way to the NFL, following in his father's footsteps. Regardless, it appears that the eldest Brady son has the former New England Patriots standout's full approval and love.

Tom Brady took his son Jack, daughter Vivian on an African safari last month

With his daughter Vivian, Tom Brady attended the safari a month ago with Jack along for the ride. In typical father fashion, the former quarterback flipped the camera toward his young daughter to capture the moments. Jack also made the old Instagram stories.

Tom Brady and his daughter took a trip to the safari (Images via tombrady on Instagram)

His daughter spelled out a message in the sand, citing the quarterback's apparent love for zebras. It was an all-around exceptional outing for the family. They are trying to spend as much time together as possible.

Naturally, for the first portion of the childrens' lives, Brady was in the NFL. He was a full-time quarterback, and he has a job at FOX beginning next year. In the meantime, he's being a dad.

He reiterated that that was his role when asked about rampant retirement rumors and a potential return to the Las Vegas Raiders.

