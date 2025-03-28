"You coming to the Browns?": NFL world speculates as Kirk Cousins spotted at Westlake Chipotle with Browns fans

NFL fans wanted to get answers from Kirk Cousins after the Atlanta Falcons quarterback was spotted in suburban Cleveland on Thursday. Amid rumors and speculation about his future, the 36-year-old veteran spent some time at a Chipotle establishment.

A picture of Cousins with restaurant staff made the rounds on social media, prompting questions and theories about his next stop in his NFL journey:

Cousins replied to the picture and revealed what he ordered:

"Salad with double chicken never fails me," he said.

This interaction and subsequent reaction sparked many comments from fans eager to know if this visit to Northeast Ohio meant he was close to joining the Browns for the 2025 season.

"Kirk you coming to the Browns?" one fan asked.

"Would you lift your no trade clause to come to Cleveland ? I’ll hang up and listen," another fan asked.

"See you soon in the land, big dawg," a fan said.

Other fans asked Cousins to join one of the Browns' divisional rivals instead:

"Please get out of Atlanta. Go to Cleveland. Go to Pittsburgh. Go back to Minnesota. Get away from the Falcons," one fan wrote.

"Come to Pittsburgh please," another fan said.

"I know it may not be in the cards but if you go just one state over… there is a team that could use your talent. Maybe a trip to Pittsburgh?" a fan suggested.

Kirk Cousins to Browns still a possibility: Report

NFL insider Albert Breer reported on Wednesday that a Kirk Cousins trade to the Cleveland Browns is still a possibility. However, the Browns' plans with the No. 2 overall pick in this year's draft could play a key role in how this situation might unfold.

"It would be, in my mind, a nice fit for everyone, and allow Cleveland more flexibility on taking a quarterback in the draft. Cousins is amenable to teams working out trade terms on a contingency ahead of the draft, so maybe that’s how this one plays out over the coming weeks," Breer wrote via SI.com.

Kirk Cousins was one of the most sought-after free agents in the 2024 NFL offseason. He ended up signing a four-year, $180 million deal with the Atlanta Falcons ($100 million guaranteed), but his first and seemingly only season with the team didn't go as expected.

Cousins played 14 games and completed 303 of 453 pass attempts for 3,508 yards, 18 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He was subsequently benched for Michael Penix Jr., and his future with the team was up in the air.

Do you think Kirk Cousins should join the Cleveland Browns for next season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

