"You coming to the Browns?": NFL world speculates as Kirk Cousins spotted at Westlake Chipotle with Browns fans

Kirk Cousins has been in the spotlight after being spotted at a Westlake Chipotle in Cleveland on Thursday. When Cousins took a few pictures with fans at the restaurant, many felt that the Atlanta Falcons star could be moving to the Browns this offseason.

When Cousins commented on a picture of himself at the Chipotle that went viral on social media, regarding his order, some asked whether the four-time Pro Bowl signal-caller would be joining Cleveland.

"Kirk you coming to the Browns?" one tweeted.

"Would you lift your no trade clause to come to Cleveland ? I’ll hang up and listen," another added.

"We like that. Are you coming to Cleveland??," a third asked.

A few others also urged Cousins to move to Cleveland and take over the QB1 role at the franchise for next season.

"Only one team has no QB. Only one place you can make home. Welcome to Cleveland," a fan wrote.

"The Browns would welcome you!," another tweeted.

"See you in a Browns uniform here soon!," a user wrote.

The then-Washington Redskins drafted Cousins in the fourth round in 2012. He was with the team for six seasons before signing for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018. After six years with the Vikings, Cousins agreed to a mammoth four-year, $180 million contract with the Atlanta Falcons in March 2024.

However, there have been rumors that the Falcons might trade Cousins this offseason.

Kirk Cousins threw a career-high 16 interceptions in 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons

NFL: Atlanta Falcons QB Kirk Cousins - Source: Imagn

While there was a lot of hype around Kirk Cousins' move to join the Atlanta Falcons in 2024, the quarterback had his fair share of struggles in his first year with the team. Notably, he threw a career-high 16 interceptions last season.

In 14 games, Cousins completed 303 of 453 passes for 3,508 yards and 18 touchdowns. He also did not have any rushing yards to contribute on 23 attempts. The Falcons went on to finish second in the NFC South with an 8-9 record, but did not qualify for the playoffs.

