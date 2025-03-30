“You crazy” - Patrick Queen shuts down former Chargers DT’s proposal of 20 regular-season games in NFL

One former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle believes the NFL should extend its schedule to 20 regular-season games. However, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen wants no part of it.

Ex-Chargers defensive tackle Breiden Fehoko took to his X account and suggested that the NFL eliminate its three pre-season games and add them to the regular-season schedule, totaling 20 regular-season games each season.

"Scratch all 3 Pre Season games" Fehoko wrote. "Go to 20 regular season games. 2 mandatory bye weeks. Go from 53-60 active roster spots. Scratch OTAs and mandatory mini have players report mid July do a 2-3 week workout ramp up. August training camp joint practices. September kick off."

Queen rejected Fehoko's idea of a potential 20-game regular-season, but did like the idea of installing two mandatory bye weeks with the schedule as-is. The linebacker also voiced his opinion on scratching out OTAs and mini-camp.

"20??? You crazy if you think ppl will last through that! Pre season is how under the radar players make their cases! We play 17 games we should have 2 bye weeks as is," Queen wrote. "Definitely scratch otas and mini camp start training camp back up around July 17."

The NFL owners meetings are taking place this week in Palm Springs, Florida, and will remain until April 2nd. Many potential modifications to the game will be considered, but one major change that owners are considering is extending the regular season to 18 games. It will be interesting to watch if the NFL implements such a significant schedule shift.

It was just back in March 2021 when the NFL extended the regular season from 16 to 17 games, with the schedule change taking immediate effect in the 2021 NFL season just a few months later.

NFL QB voices opinion on extending the regular season in 2025

NFL: Cleveland Browns at Baltimore Ravens - Source: Imagn

News of a potential upgrade to an 18-game regular season has been circulating for several months now. In February, NFL stars were asked about the idea during Super Bowl week in New Orleans. One player who voiced his opinion on the matter was veteran quarterback Jameis Winston.

Winston, in short, said he's willing to do whatever the NFL believes is best, and trusts the league to ensure the safety of its players.

“I’m a big proponent of, like, I do whatever is required, and I think the NFL has always done a good job of making sure that we put on the best events in the world," Winston said. "So I know that they’re going to come up with a good plan. They’re going to start with safety.

"They’re going to find a way to keep us safe and probably eliminate another preseason game. But man, as long as I’m in this league, I’m going to respect the shield. And whatever they have built up, we’ve got a lot of people in higher places that are getting paid to do their job, so I’m gonna trust them to do their job no matter what decision that they make.”

If the NFL expands its regular season schedule to 18 games, Winston will participate in the new arrangement as a member of the New York Giants after signing a two-year, $8 million contract last week.

