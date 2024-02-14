"You crossed the line.": Jason Kelce calls out Travis Kelce for bumping Andy Reid during fired up Super Bowl moment

Everyone watching Travis Kelce on Sunday night saw him bump into Andy Reid during a tense moment on the sidelines. It's been widely reported on and the player was even asked about it immediately after the game.

In true big brother fashion, Jason Kelce called him out on it. The two had their first podcast since the victory and discussed what has somehow become one of the biggest stories of the game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Jason said on the New Heights podcast:

"It looks like you caught Big Red off guard a little bit."

Travis knew what it looked like and he knew that people's coverage and attention to the incident was justified. Jason responded bluntly:

"You crossed the line."

The tight end agreed:

"I can't get that fired up to the point where I'm bumping coach and it's getting him off balance and stuff. When he stumbled I was just like, oh shi* in my head."

Jason took it a step further, adding that even the yelling might have been a little much. In retrospect, the brothers agreed that there were better ways to go about all of it.

Andy Reid brushed off Travis Kelce's bump

When asked about the incident later, Andy Reid couldn't help but chuckle. He had to be reminded of it since it was a momentary thing during the biggest game of the season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

He said via Fox Sports:

"He caught me off balance. I wasn't watching. He was really coming over [and saying], 'Just put me in, I'll score. I'll score.' So, that's really what it was. I love that. It's not the first time. I appreciate him."

He also added that Travis Kelce had already apoligized and gave him a huge hug before the game ended, and that the two give and take from each other in this sense. It's worth noting that Reid has also bumped Kelce during a heated moment on the sideline as well.

Andry Reid laughed off the Travis Kelce incident

During a matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, Kelce threw his helmet and Reid kept it from getting back to him and shoulder bumped him in an exchange. The two have a very strong relationship, as evidenced by their responses to this.