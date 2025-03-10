Miami Dolphins star cornerback Jalen Ramsey has congratulated Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn for his new monster contract extension.

On Monday, Horn became the highest-paid cornerback in the National Football League after signing a four-year, $100 million dollar contract extension, $70 million of which is fully guaranteed. The move keeps one of the best defensive players in the NFL with the Panthers franchise for the long term, a step in the right direction for the Carolina team.

After the news of the extension broke, Jalen Ramsey took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his excitement and congratulate Horn.

"LESGOOOOO! YEAH @jayceehorn_10 YOU DESERVE EVERY BIT OF THIS! @DavidMulugheta I have no words for you at this point bro 😂… idk why people even surprised 🐐"

Before the news broke, Ramsey carried the highest average annual dollar value (AAV) of any cornerback in the National Football League. Prior to the Horn signing, the top three CB's in AAV were Ramsey with $24.1 million, Denver Broncos Patrick Surtain II with $24 million, and Green Bay Packers Jaire Alexander with $21 million per season.

However, Horn has now reset the CB market and will be making $25 million per campaign when his new deal begins.

Jaycee Horn Has Been One Of The Best CB's in Recent Years

Horn was drafted No. 8 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft and has unquestionably lived up to expectations in Carolina. Though he dealt with injuries during his first few years in the league, Horn was dominant last season and was a key member of the Panthers' vastly improved defensive unit from the campaign prior.

In 15 games last year, Horn had 68 total tackles, 49 solo tackles, two sacks, and one interception.

With Horn now being the highest-paid defensive back in the league and tied to the club for the long haul, and the Panthers looking much improved under the revitalized Bryce Young, the Carolina franchise does have some excitement and expectations building for next season for the first time in years.

While it remains to be seen whether the Panthers do take that next step as a team, it is evident that Ramsey believes that Carolina made the right call in rewarding their standout CB Jaycee Horn with a massive new contract extension.

