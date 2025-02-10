“You deserve to get your a*s kicked”: 3x Super Bowl champ goes ballistic on Andy Reid post humiliating Super Bowl loss

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is feeling the wrath of NFL pundits this morning for the game he called in Super Bowl LIX. The three-time Super Bowl-winning head coach had an offensive game plan that looked to be exclusively based on throwing the ball.

On Monday’s edition of Breakfast Ball, former three-time Super Bowl-winning guard Mark Schlereth believes Reid called a poor game, resulting in the Chiefs being dismantled.

You deserve to get your a*s kicked. You deserve to get whooped, said Schlereth.

For the game, KC ran the ball a mere 11 times, three from Isiah Pacheco, and four by quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who was consistently under duress. Samaje Perine, meanwhile, had one carry. As a team, KC rushed for 49 yards, for an average of just over four yards per carry.

Andy Reid’s tactic of trying to win by beating the Eagles secondary failed miserably on Sunday as the Chiefs suffered a 40-22 defeat. Kansas City became one-dimensional and predictable, failing to score a single point until late in the third quarter.

On Kansas City’s seven offensive possessions in the Super Bowl’s opening half, they punted the ball five times, with Mahomes tossing two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by Cooper DeJean, the first pick of his NFL career.

Andy Reid’s pride got in the way

When you build up the kind of resume that Andy Reid has as an NFL head coach, there may come a time when getting to do things your way is the only important idea.

According to Schelreth, Reid’s pride may have prevented the Chiefs from becoming the first team in NFL history to three-peat.

It’s hubris. It is I’m going to win the way I’m going to win. I’ve got the quarterback.

With his team down 24-0 at the half, Reid didn’t have an option but to go to the air to try and get back into the game. Incredibly, the Chiefs didn’t score until Xavier Worthy caught an end-zone pass from Mahomes with 34 seconds left in the third quarter. Worthy and Mahomes hooked up for another score in the latter stages of the fourth quarter, but it was far too late.

Andy Reid had a chance to equal former Pittsburgh Steelers great Chuck Noll for second in Super Bowl victories by a head coach (four) with a victory on Sunday. Instead, he now boasts a 3-3 record in the big game as a head coach, with one of those losses coming during his days with the Eagles.

