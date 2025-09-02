"You do that from the draft": Patriots HC Mike Vrabel gets honest about not trading for Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys traded superstar linebacker Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday. In return, the Packers sent defensive end Kenny Clark and first-round draft picks in 2026 and 2027 from Green Bay.
Parsons had requested a trade away from the Cowboys on Aug. 1. While Dallas insisted the player was not expected to leave, the Packers eventually landed the four-time Pro Bowler via trade.
On Tuesday, New England Patriots coach Mike Vrabel discussed why his team did not trade for Parsons despite having the cap space to afford the defensive star.
“Great player, but that wasn’t something that we really invested a lot of time or resources in," Vrabel said on “The Greg Hill Show.” "I think when you just try to look at what we feel like is best for us right now, that wasn’t entertaining that specific transaction.”
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
Parsons went on to sign a four-year, $188 million contract with the Packers after being traded to them. The deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
Vrabel is entering his first year as New England's coach. The Patriots will open their 2025 regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
Micah Parsons expected to play in Packers' Week 1 game vs. Detroit Lions
Micah Parsons has been dealing with a back injury. He is dealing with an L4/L5 facet joint sprain, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
However, Parsons took part in the Packers' practice session on Monday, which was his first in a Green Bay kit. The DE is also expected to play in the Packers' 2025 season opener against the Detroit Lions on Sunday.
Parsons has established himself as one of the finest defensive players in the NFL. He amassed 256 tackles, 52.5 sacks, nine pass deflections, nine forced fumbles and one defensive touchdown in four years with the Cowboys.
Many believe that Parsons' addition to the Packers makes them a strong contender for the Super Bowl.
Green Bay Packers Fans! Check out the latest Packers Schedule and dive into the Green Bay Packers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.