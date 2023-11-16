“You expedited the exit of Tom Brady”: Patriots fans are ‘tired’ of Bill Belichick, claims Stephen A. Smith

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is under immense pressure. The team is 2-8 heading into the bye week after a 10-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. There is uncertainty around every player on their offense, and it appears that Mac Jones' time as their quarterback is up.

There have been rumors about coach Belichick leaving because he hasn't been able to produce good results without Tom Brady. Patriots fans are dissatisfied with how their head coach, who also serves as general manager, has handled the situation.

It is fair to say that the New England Patriots lack talent on the offensive side of the ball, and this is largely due to Belichick's decisions. Poor drafting and free agency moves have now brought him to a crossroads with the fanbase that once adored him.

Stephen A. Smith recently pointed out that the people in Boston, Massachusetts are tired of Bill Belichick and they will never forgive him for forcing Tom Brady's exit.

Here's what he said on First Take:

"I think the city of Boston and the Massachusetts area is tired, the Foxborough area is tired of Bill Belichick. Here's what I mean by that, he's a six-time champion and we know what he brings to the table, we know there's nothing to question about his football and him as a coach..."

"Here's what they do give a damn about, you expedited the exit of Tom Brady because you thought that you knew it all and that is something, it's the one thing that area I believe and I don't know this, I've had people come to see me at the Boston Celtics game stuff like that, they've said this."

"I mean they don't speak for everybody but I believe them when they say this that is the lone thing that is unforgivable when it comes to Bill Belichick."

Tom Brady hid many flaws of Bill Belichick's system

Los Angeles Chargers vs New England Patriots

With how things have transpired in New England since Tom Brady's departure, it was evident that the quarterback was much more important than Bill Belichick felt.

Moreover, Josh McDaniels' disaster in Las Vegas further proved that the 'Patriots Way' was always the 'Tom Brady' way. Belichick is now 82-98 in his coaching career without Brady as his quarterback and it's unlikely that the record will get better this season.

It will be interesting to see if this is his final season as Patriots head coach, as other teams will be eager to hire him if he becomes available.

