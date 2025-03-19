  • home icon
  "You get to have fun a**aulting" – Travis Kelce gives controversial take on adrenaline rush of playing football

“You get to have fun a**aulting” – Travis Kelce gives controversial take on adrenaline rush of playing football

By Caleb Gebrewold
Modified Mar 19, 2025 23:23 GMT
Super Bowl LIX: Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Source: Getty
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Getty

Travis Kelce has been one of the best tight ends in the NFL for well over a decade. The seven-time All-Pro appears to be destined for the Pro Football Hall of Fame as he has been an integral piece of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty.

While he considered retirement following the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, he has since shared that he will return for a 13th season. Kelce weighed in on the adrenaline rush of playing football.

Speaking on his "New Heights" podcast, he stated:

"But once I moved to tight end - obviously, my skill set was more suited for that - but I had more fun catching the ball and, like, kind of enjoying those moments where I could be physical. I could - I could kind of, like, hit a guy, because you don’t get to just walk down the street and blindside a guy, right? You get to have fun ass**lting somebody.
"You know, it’s like - encouraged - yeah, it’s encouraged. So, it’s like, you don’t really think of it as, like, pain, although you do feel the discomfort after a game. And after, like, a season, you feel the wear and tear, for sure."

Check out Travis Kelce's comments on the adrenaline rush of playing football below (starting at the 36:20 mark):

Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, chimed in, noting that the adrenaline makes it to where players don't feel any pain during the game. The elder Kelce spent 13 years as the center of the Philadelphia Eagles, earning All-Pro honors six times.

Travis Kelce praises 2025 NFL Draft prospect for his physicality

Tyler Warren had a strong season for the Penn State Nittany Lions and figures to be the top tight end selected in the 2025 NFL draft.

Travis Kelce praised his game, stating:

"Tyler Warren, when he catches the ball - he rocks [No.] 44 - you know what he's doing when he catches the ball. He's running right through you, but he has a little bit of [juking ability]. He's making a defender make a decision and he's playing off of him or he's being the aggressor like a guy like [Rob Gronkowski] does or a guy like George Kittle."
Check out Travis Kelce's comments on Tyler Warren below (starting at the 21:18 mark):

Kelce added that watching Warren gets him fired up. The Nittany Lions star finished seventh in Heisman Trophy voting in 2024, recording 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns while adding 218 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 26 carries.

Edited by Nicolaas Ackermann
