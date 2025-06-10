"You are getting drug tested tomorrow" - NFL fans react as Marvin Harrison Jr.'s shredded physique in Cardinals media day photo goes viral

Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the most talked-about NFL prospects in recent football memory before being selected No. 4 by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2024 draft. Although he did not fully live up to the sky-high expectations in his first season in the league, fans of the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee Marvin Harrison Sr. are excited for what he can bring to the NFL in 2025.
Most recently, Harrison Jr. had fans on social media talking about his new physique heading into the 2025 season. The Cardinals' official X profile released a photo of the wide receiver, who appears to have added major muscle this offseason.
"Year 2 Marv," the post was captioned, alongside the photo.
In response, some NFL fans outlined how they were impressed with how Harrison has been putting in the work this offseason.
Meanwhile, other fans joked that the National Football League may be calling Harrison for a random drug test in the coming days. Others highlighted how quarterback Kyler Murray needed to make more of an effort to throw to Harrison next year.
"Marvin Harrison Jr, YOU ARE GETTING DRUG TESTED TOMORROW!" one fan joked.
"Now get a QB that don’t mind throwing to him," one fan wrote.
"Tell Kyler to look off 85 [Trey McBride] and throw the ball downfield to 18 [Marvin Harrison Jr.]," one fan wrote.
Is Marvin Harrison Jr. in line for a major 2025 season?
Marvin Harrison has all the skills to succeed in the NFL, despite not consistently showing it in his rookie season. He is extremely quick and agile, is a sharp route runner and has strong hands.
The main area of improvement in Arizona needs to come between Harrison and QB Kyler Murray, both of whom appear to be long-term pieces for the Cardinals moving forward, and both of whom were not on the same page as each other for most of the 2024 season.
Although Murray is accurate from short- and medium-distance ranges, he has struggled with connecting consistently on the deep ball. This led to Harrison catching only 42.1% of the contested passes thrown his way last year, according to CBS Sports.
However, with a full offseason to improve and build a better QB-WR connection, as well as the new physique of Harrison, expectations for the Cardinals appear to be high heading into the 2025 season.
