"You going to be baptized" - Deion Sanders makes feelings known on Shedeur Sanders possibly joining Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston at Giants

Shedeur Sanders is expected to be taken at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft and there is talk about him joining Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston at the Giants. The New York franchise is looking for a long-term quarterback after cutting ties with Daniel Jones last season.

Ad

Sitting at the third spot overall, they are expected to be interested in the Colorado player. If Cam Ward is taken first by the Titans and the Browns do not choose a quarterback with their second pick, the Giants will be free to add Shedeur Sanders as the heir-apparent to Russell Wilson with Jameis as the veteran backup.

Deion Sanders knows that this possibility is all too real and had a hilarious take on it. The former Steelers and Browns quarterbacks are known for their outward religiosity and he joked with his son that this might mean the Colorado player getting baptized before the game. The NFL legend said,

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"If all of them go to New York... the pregame prayer going to be fire with Russell and Jameis... Pregame prayer going to be hard... You going to be getting baptized before the game."

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Giants GM clarifies Shedeur Sanders' outlook after adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston

While one could see Shedeur Sanders going to New York, the question is whether the Giants need him after getting Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. General Manager Joe Schoen answered that question in an interview saying that they are ready without drafting any player and that is where he likes to be.

Ad

"Since I've been here, we've tried to set it up on draft day that we could go play a game [that day]. I feel like we're there now. That way you don't get backed into a corner or force yourself to do anything. The only year that didn't happen was probably my first year. We had to cut several players just to get under the salary cap. There were a lot more holes, so maybe you get into some need-based picks in that scenario."

Ad

However, he said he is still looking to upgrade, which could mean more stability for the future, and refused to rule out any position, including drafting a quarterback.

"But now we're in a situation where you go through the roster and say, OK, throughout the draft where can we still upgrade? We're not done. We still want to upgrade. We have five picks in the top 105. We could go any position, so we're not ruling any position out."

Ad

Expand Tweet

It would be an eclectic quarterback room if the Colorado quarterback joined the two veterans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place