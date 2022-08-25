"I'm not taking advantage of that type of stuff" - Davante Adams confesses his feelings towards Las Vegas strip clubs after moving out of Green Bay

Davante Adams has made some big changes this offseason. He's moved from Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers to Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders. This is going to be his first NFL campaign outside of Green Bay, and it's an exciting time for him.

Las Vegas, Nevada is a very different place from Green Bay, Wisconsin. This is something that Adams was quick to notice. The night life there, which is infamous in its own right, is a little different.

Adams discussed the differences on the Pivot Podcast with Channing Crowder:

"It's a difference because you got more at your disposal. But I'm not a big strip club dude... So I'm not taking advantage of that type of stuff. But it's a lot of stuff that I'm able to do here that I probably couldn't do in Green Bay."

Even beyond the typical Vegas nightlife, the former Packer has noticed a lot of differences between there and Wisconsin:

"I couldn't go in public a whole lot in Green Bay just based on, you know, it's a real small community... It's not really built for having like, quote unquote superstars. I can't just go sit in the middle of a restaurant like the same way that I could, you know, my first couple of years in the league, like it's a different specialty in a city you play in."

While there may be some downsides to living in Las Vegas, Adams is only looking at the positives:

"So to be able to go take advantage, I have my whole family there. My daughters run around and do their thing. I have a little private room eating and stuff like that. That's the type of stuff I'm doing."

CBS Sports HQ



Receptions: 1st

Receiving yards: 1st

Receiving TD: 1st

100-yard games: T-1st

150-yard games: 2nd

Multi-TD games: 1st



Here's where Davante Adams ranks among other WRs in the NFL since 2016:
Receptions: 1st
Receiving yards: 1st
Receiving TD: 1st
100-yard games: T-1st
150-yard games: 2nd
Multi-TD games: 1st
He ALWAYS has his Terminator mask on

The wide receiver will play in front of his new fans in Vegas in Week 2 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Will Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders be a force in the 2022 season?

Oakland Raiders v Green Bay Packers

There are a couple of factors to consider when determining Adams' potential production and the Raiders' trajectory this season. Forget the past few seasons in Green Bay, as Adams has entered a whole new world in the AFC West.

Derek Carr is a very capable quarterback and the Raiders have plenty of weapons on offense. They have a capable running back in Josh Jacobs and an elite receiving tight end in Darren Waller. Adams has spent a lot of his past two years in double coverage, and can expect to experience his fair share again in 2022. But double covering Adams will leave holes elsewhere for Waller, Hunter Renfrow and Derek Carr to exploit. When you look at their passing weapons, they're going to be very hard to stop.

The Raiders offense does look exceptional. But so does the entire AFC West. The Kansas City Chiefs are the reigning AFC West champions. The Chiefs have won the division six years in a row and although they lost Tyreek Hill, they're still an elite unit.

The Los Angeles Chargers have a high-powered offense that is capable of hanging big points on any defense. They have had some issues in previous years on the defensive side of the ball. To counter this, the Chargers signed Khalil Mack, one of the top pass-rushers in the NFL. Mack has recorded 76.5 sacks in his eight years in the NFL.

Eli Berkovits



Davante Adams on Aaron Rodgers:

"He had the Michael Jordan effect."

The Denver Broncos are a very intriguing unit in the upcoming season. They signed star quarterback Russell Wilson this offseason in a move that has altered their trajectory exponentially. The Broncos have long been seen as being one star quarterback away from becoming serious contenders. With that quarterback now under center, they could be the real deal in the upcoming season.

We will see if Adams and the Raiders can outscore the West when the season kicks off next month.

