"You got Patrick Mahomes" - Tony Romo rejects Chiefs' end-of-era predictions heading into 2025 NFL season

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs were one win away from being the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive Vince Lombardi Trophies. However, the Philadelphia Eagles were too hot to handle as they defeated the Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX.

That monumental loss was enough for some fans, critics and analysts to predict the end of the Chiefs' era of dominance. However, with the 2025 season on the horizon, Dallas Cowboys legend Tony Romo has endorsed Mahomes to prove the naysayers wrong.

While at the 2025 American Century Championship in Lake Tahoe on Saturday, Romo said (according to Starcade Media),

"They have been saying that for years. They said that about (Tom) Brady and the (New England) Patriots and (Bill) Belichick. It’s the same thing. You got Andy Reid, you got (Patrick) Mahomes, you got (Travis) Kelce. You guys are going to be fine.”

Romo spent his entire professional football career with the Cowboys. He was in the league when Tom Brady and the New England Patriots were the team to beat. So, he's well aware of how a dynasty looks and plays.

The Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs have been the league's premier franchise since the late 2010s. They've made deep postseason runs in every season since Mahomes became the starting shot caller and have three Super Bowl rings to show for it.

Patrick Mahomes and Co. start 2025 season against Chargers

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were no match for the Jalen Hurts-led Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. However, that's not to take away from what's been a phenomenal three-year spell at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Chiefs have been busy this offseason, making free agency moves, trades and securing Travis Kelce's commitment to play at least one more season in the big leagues. They'll look to get back to the top of the mountain in the 2025 season.

Their first fixture of the upcoming season will be against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mahomes will be up against a familiar foe in Jim Harbaugh as both iconic coaches look to start the campaign with a bang.

The Chiefs won both games against the Chargers in the 2024 regular season and will fancy their chances in Week 1 of the 2025 campaign. Both teams are among the best in the AFC and should be competing for a ring come the postseason.

