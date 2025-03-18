“You got all your weapons, carry us” - Eagles legend puts pressure on Joe Burrow after Bengals dish out $276,000,000 on WRs

Joe Burrow has found plenty of success during his five-year career under center for the Cincinnati Bengals. While, in 2021, he led the team to its first Super Bowl appearance since 1988, the franchise has struggled to find the same success. After reaching the AFC Championship Game the following season, Cincinnati has failed to reach the postseason in each of the past two years.

The Bengals made a strong commitment to keeping weapons around the two-time Pro Bowler as they gave wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins lengthy extensions.

LeSean McCoy recently claimed that there should be additional pressure on Burrow to win. Speaking on FS1's "The Facility," the six-time Pro Bowler stated:

"I love the part of having a quarterback, and I'm putting the pressure on Joe Burrow. Maybe the defense don't change. Maybe these rookies we get in the draft for defense are not spectacular. But you got a lot of money, and you got all your weapons, carry us, because we watch Josh carry them.

"For the most part, we've seen Mahomes carry. Lamar, I mean, he didn't really carry them, but there's some times where he did. Bring your team to the playoffs and bring your team to the Super Bowl, because we've seen you do it before, Joe."

Check out LeSean McCoy's comments on Joe Burrow below:

Burrow led the Bengals to a 9-8 record in 2024 despite having an incredible season from an individual standpoint. He threw for 4,918 yards, 43 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The two-time Comeback Player of the Year completed 70.6% of his pass attempts while adding 201 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 42 carries.

Robert Griffin III backs Cincinnati Bengals' decision to keep Joe Burrow's top targets

The Cincinnati Bengals gave Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins extensions that totaled $276 million. While their decision has drawn some criticism, Robert Griffin III backed the move, tweeting:

"Stop moving the goalposts on Joe Burrow and the @Bengals They just gave themselves the best chance to win a Super Bowl over the next 4 years by paying Ja’Marr Chase & Tee Higgins. Joey B led them to a Super Bowl behind an O-Line that gave up 70 sacks with these 2. #WhoDey #rg3"

Check out Robert Griffin III's tweet below:

While the Bengals had one of the worst defenses in the league last season, Griffin III believes their offensive talent is enough to overcome that. Cincinnati will likely focus heavily on the defensive side of the ball in the 2025 NFL Draft, where they hold the 17th overall pick.

