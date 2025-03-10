“You gotta get a QB” - Jerry Jeudy makes feelings clear on Browns’ plan for 2025 NFL Draft with Cam Ward and Travis Hunter as options

Jerry Jeudy wants a shiny new quarterback for the 2025 NFL season. During his appearance on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams, he was asked for his thoughts on which direction his Cleveland Browns should look in regards to the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland has lots of options with the second overall pick in the draft. Either they can draft a quarterback between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward or can go with a dynamic two-way player like Travis Hunter who can contribute on both offense and defense.

Jeudy wants a quarterback who can help Cleveland win games now.

"I'm telling him you gotta, you gotta get a QB, man," Jeudy said. "You gotta get a quarterback. You gotta get a guy that gonna slain that thing. That's the piece that we missing. We need a quarterback that is gonna give us the ball, that gonna win games for us, and that's what we need right now.”

Cleveland Browns may move on from Deshaun Watson at quarterback

The Browns have had a tumultuous time at the quarterback spot for the past several years. It has been decades since the organization has been able to land a solid franchise quarterback.

They made an attempt to get exactly that when they traded for Deshaun Watson back in 2022. Cleveland paid a king's ransom for Watson, but the experiment never really worked out.

Watson was out for six regular season games in 2022 over sexual harassment allegations. Although he played out the rest of the season, he finished with the lowest passer rating of his career. In 2023, Watson suffered a season-ending injury in his throwing shoulder that required surgery to repair after his Week 10 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

This past season, in Week 7 against the Bengals, Watson suffered a non-contact injury that forced him to be carted off the field. It was later determined that Watson suffered an Achilles tear that would sideline him for the rest of the season. However, he re-ruptured the Achilles back in January, which could potentially keep him out for the entirety of the upcoming 2025 season.

Now, Cleveland may move on from Watson, and find a new answer at the signal-caller position in the 2025 NFL draft.

