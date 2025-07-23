  • home icon
  "You gotta work " - Tua Tagovailoa refuses to trust Tyreek Hill after Dolphins WR's quits on Mike McDaniel's team

"You gotta work " - Tua Tagovailoa refuses to trust Tyreek Hill after Dolphins WR's quits on Mike McDaniel's team

By Sanu Abraham
Published Jul 23, 2025 16:42 GMT
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn
NFL: Minnesota Vikings at Miami Dolphins - Source: Imagn

As the Miami Dolphins open training camp under the scorching Florida sun, one storyline lingers in the locker room. This is the tension between quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and star receiver Tyreek Hill.

Hill may have walked back his abrupt “I’m out” postgame comments from January, but to Tagovailoa and possibly other Dolphins veterans, forgetting that fracture isn’t as simple as an offseason apology.

"When you say something like that you don't just come back with 'My bad.' You gotta work that relationship up. He is working on himself," Tagovailoa said on Wednesday to reporters.
Hill’s remarks after the Dolphins’ Week 18 loss to the Jets shocked not only fans but his teammates. With Miami officially eliminated from playoff contention, the wideout didn’t hold back, suggesting he might consider leaving the franchise.

While Hill later apologized and clarified he didn’t formally request a trade, the damage had already rippled through the locker room. Tagovailoa acknowledged that the fallout wasn't just between him and Hill.

“We’re still continuing to rebuild it," Tagovailoa said, as per the Miami Herald. “But it’s not just with me — it’s with a lot of the guys. I’m not the only one who heard that. You guys aren’t the only people that heard that.”

Tyreek Hill gets candid about his career and leadership qualities

NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp - Source: Imagn
NFL: Miami Dolphins Minicamp - Source: Imagn

To Tyreek Hill’s credit, he hasn’t ducked accountability. In the months since, he’s undergone therapy, spoken publicly about his leadership missteps, and refocused on football.

“I need to be better as a leader and I realized that throughout this whole entire offseason,” Hill said on the first day of training camp.

He even got candid that, despite a Pro Bowl resume, he hasn’t reached the best version of himself just yet.

“I feel like I really haven’t been giving the best version of Tyreek my whole entire career,” he told ESPN.
Miami is trying to recover from a poor 8-9 record in 2024. Last season, Hill and Tagovailoa both missed a significant amount of time due to injury.

With 81 receptions, 959 yards and six touchdowns at the end of 2024, Tyreek Hill remains one of the league's most effective weapons. ESPN currently ranks him as the third-ranked wide receiver in the NFL through 2025.

Edited by Nadim El Kak
