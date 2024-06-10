“You guys need to f**king calm down”: Charissa Thompson wants fans to chill out over Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift matchmaking noise

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • “You guys need to f**king calm down”: Charissa Thompson wants fans to chill out over Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift matchmaking noise

“You guys need to f**king calm down”: Charissa Thompson wants fans to chill out over Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift matchmaking noise

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 10, 2024 18:41 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LVIII-San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs
“You guys need to f—king calm down”: Charissa Thompson wants fans to chill out over Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift matchmaking noise

Charissa Thompson has something to say about the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift matchmaking chatter. The Calm Down Podcast host has heard the noise on social media about the idea that she and co-host Erin Andrews played matchmaker for the NFL's most high-profile relationship.

In the latest episode of the Calm Down Podcast, Charissa Thompson tried to dispel all the doubts and rumors.

also-read-trending Trending

Per the New York Post, speaking about the "running joke," Charissa Thompson said:

"I don't know why I'm having any sort of effort or energy put toward this. Do you guys not understand that we don't take it seriously about the setting up of Taylor and Travis thing?
"It's become a running joke. OK, We never, ever have claimed or declared yes, we do it tongue-in-cheek because he's the one that said originally that he owes us big time it's now a joke, you guys need to f**king calm down."

Charissa Thompson's statement comes months after she and Andrews had suggested on their podcast that Taylor Swift would give Travis Kelce a shot after his attempt to give her a friendship bracelet at an Eras Tour stop in Kansas City had backfired.

Swift attended a September Kansas City Chiefs game featuring Travis Kelce. Thompson then re-shared the clip of her and Andrews hyping the All-Pro tight end on Instagram.

“Just saying … @erinandrews & I recorded this episode back on August 3rd @killatrav @taylorswift @calmdownpodcast,” Thompson wrote in October 2023.

Kelce promptly replied:

“You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!”

On the latest podcast episode, Andrews asked Thompson about the comments that set her off on Thursday. Thompson replied:

"Just like comments, you know what I mean when people are like, 'Oh, I love that these two are taking credit for setting them up,' … I'm like, you guys, relax, it has become a joke, and by the way, Travis is in on the joke, that's the whole thing, so, for any of you that are making comments like we are actually taking credit, relax, we aren’t. We are team her. We love him, and we’re happy that they’re happy.”

Did the NFL take Taylor Swift's Eras Tour into account for the 2024 schedule?

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story was one of the major subplots of the 2023-24 NFL season. Swift was a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games as she cheered her superstar boyfriend to his third Super Bowl win.

According to FOX Sports, Mike North, the NFL vice-president of broadcast planning said thata the league needed to factor in Swift's American tour dates when deciding the season schedule and locations.

It shouldn't be surprising, as Taylor Swift reportedly generated over $330 million in "brand value" for the National Football League and the Kansas City Chiefs through her relationship with Travis Kelce.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी