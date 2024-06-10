“You guys need to f**king calm down”: Charissa Thompson wants fans to chill out over Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift matchmaking noise

Charissa Thompson has something to say about the Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift matchmaking chatter. The Calm Down Podcast host has heard the noise on social media about the idea that she and co-host Erin Andrews played matchmaker for the NFL's most high-profile relationship.

In the latest episode of the Calm Down Podcast, Charissa Thompson tried to dispel all the doubts and rumors.

Per the New York Post, speaking about the "running joke," Charissa Thompson said:

"I don't know why I'm having any sort of effort or energy put toward this. Do you guys not understand that we don't take it seriously about the setting up of Taylor and Travis thing?

"It's become a running joke. OK, We never, ever have claimed or declared yes, we do it tongue-in-cheek because he's the one that said originally that he owes us big time it's now a joke, you guys need to f**king calm down."

Charissa Thompson's statement comes months after she and Andrews had suggested on their podcast that Taylor Swift would give Travis Kelce a shot after his attempt to give her a friendship bracelet at an Eras Tour stop in Kansas City had backfired.

Swift attended a September Kansas City Chiefs game featuring Travis Kelce. Thompson then re-shared the clip of her and Andrews hyping the All-Pro tight end on Instagram.

“Just saying … @erinandrews & I recorded this episode back on August 3rd @killatrav @taylorswift @calmdownpodcast,” Thompson wrote in October 2023.

Kelce promptly replied:

“You two are something else!! I owe you big time!!”

On the latest podcast episode, Andrews asked Thompson about the comments that set her off on Thursday. Thompson replied:

"Just like comments, you know what I mean when people are like, 'Oh, I love that these two are taking credit for setting them up,' … I'm like, you guys, relax, it has become a joke, and by the way, Travis is in on the joke, that's the whole thing, so, for any of you that are making comments like we are actually taking credit, relax, we aren’t. We are team her. We love him, and we’re happy that they’re happy.”

Did the NFL take Taylor Swift's Eras Tour into account for the 2024 schedule?

The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce love story was one of the major subplots of the 2023-24 NFL season. Swift was a regular at Kansas City Chiefs games as she cheered her superstar boyfriend to his third Super Bowl win.

According to FOX Sports, Mike North, the NFL vice-president of broadcast planning said thata the league needed to factor in Swift's American tour dates when deciding the season schedule and locations.

It shouldn't be surprising, as Taylor Swift reportedly generated over $330 million in "brand value" for the National Football League and the Kansas City Chiefs through her relationship with Travis Kelce.