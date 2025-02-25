“You guys waste talent” - Logan Paul throws shade at Cincinnati with Joe Burrow reference

Social media sensation and WWE's Logan Paul slammed the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals team while aiming at their star player. On the Monday Night Raw of WWE, which was held in Cincinnati, Paul addressed the audience and talked about their NFL team.

He slammed the Bengals, claiming that they waste talent, mentioning quarterback Joe Burrow. Paul said:

"You guys waste talent, look what you did to Joe Burrow."

However, the Cincinnati audience was quick to react to Paul's remark and booed him.

Meanwhile, Burrow has been the star player for the Cincinnati Bengals. He was remarkable in his game in the 2024 NFL season. However, the team missed out on the playoffs. They had a tough start to the season with a loss against the New England Patriots.

The Bengals lost their first three games before winning against Carolina in Week 4, their first win of the season. However, they later managed a decent season, ultimately wrapping up a 9-8 record.

Bengals' Joe Burrow receives the AP Comeback Player of the Year award

Earlier this month, just before the Super Bowl, NFL players were rewarded for their amazing performances in the 2024 season at the Associated Press NFL Honors Awards. The ceremony was held in the Saenger Theatre on February 6.

In the annual award show, Joe Burrow was awarded the NFL Comeback Player of the Year. The Bengals' quarterback candidly reflected on his performance in the 2024 season after receiving the award. He said:

"I wouldn't say this is necessarily an award you want to be nominated for two times, but you know, I'm proud of the work that I've put in to come back from these injuries that I seem to face every year. Fortunately, I'm healthy this year, you know. I have a great team around me.

"My physical therapist Nick (Cosgray), all of our trainers at the Bengals, my trainers back in the offseason. We put together a great plan to help me go out and play my best on Sundays and come back from these injuries stronger. So, thanks, guys. It's an honor," he added.

It's the second time Joe Burrow has earned the award, having previously been awarded in 2021. In the 2024 NFL season, the 28-year-old threw for 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns after playing only 10 games in 2023 due to a wrist injury.

