"You and Justin Herbert would feed families" - Chargers fans recruit Matthew Golden after top draft prospect makes huge bet on himself

Los Angeles Chargers fans are hoping the team will draft Matthew Golden in the 2025 NFL Draft. Ahead of the draft, Golden said people doubted he would even get this far ahead. But the star receiver made it clear he's not done and bet that he will continue to be a star player in the NFL.

After Golden's comments, fans took to social media to hope he would play for their favorite team.

"You and Herbert would feed families," a fan wrote.

"Gold looks good with Blue," another fan added.

Golden was a star player for the Texas Longhorns and is one of the top receivers available in the 2025 NFL Draft.

"Herbert x Golden," a fan wrote.

"I would like to bet you’re catching balls from Justin Herbert next year," a fan added.

Golden played one year at Texas after two years at Houston.

"you’re a charger soon boss hold on," a fan added.

"You gonna be alright with the chargers don’t worry bro," a fan wrote.

Golden recorded 58 receptions for 987 yards and nine touchdowns with the Longhorns in 2024. In his college career between Texas and Houston, he recorded 134 receptions for 1,975 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Matthew Golden a likely first-round pick in NFL Draft

Texas Longhorns star receiver Matthew Golden will likely be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Former New York Jets quarterback Mike Tannenbaum said he expects Golden to be a first-round pick.

"As discussed on @espn with @HannahStormESPN; after his Combine workout, there’s no doubt—Matthew Golden will be the first WR off the board in the Draft. Teams won’t pass on the speed/route-running ability," Tannenbaum wrote.

Golden is ranked as the fourth receiver by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. behind Travis Hunter, Tetairoa McMillan and Emeka Egbuka. In his latest mock draft, Kiper had Golden going 22nd overall to the Los Angeles Chargers:

"The Chargers could complete their WR room rebuild by taking Golden. They brought back Mike Williams this month, but Ladd McConkey still needs a real game breaker opposite him in this offense."

Golden is expected to be a mid-first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to NFLDraftBuzz.com. The 2025 NFL Draft is set for April 24-26.

