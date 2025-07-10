"You know it's problems": Davante Adams gets candid about fiery exchange with Aaron Rodgers over pre-snap miscommunication

Star wide receiver Davante Adams recalls a fiery exchange he had with Aaron Rodgers while both were playing for the Green Bay Packers.

Adams had been Rodgers' No. 1 receiver for years, but early on, they had some struggles. The receiver revealed on 'The Dan Patrick Show' from Lake Tahoe that he and Rodgers once had a fiery exchange after he missed a signal during his rookie season.

"He's flying at me. When you see that finger come out and he starts skipping, you know it's problems," Adams said, via Yahoo.

Adams says after the exchange, he really started to get into the details and make sure he's on the same page with Rodgers.

Adams ended up having a ton of success with Rodgers throughout his career, and he says the QB changed his life and career.

"The man changed my life. He got me dialed into knowing how important the small things are in this game," Adams said.

Adams is a six-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro in his career. With Rodgers throwing to him, Adams has 689 catches for 8,444 yards and 76 touchdowns in 119 games.

Davante Adams is eager to play for the Rams

Davante Adams signed a two-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams in the offseason.

Adams will be the Rams' No. 2 receiver behind Puka Nacua, and he's excited to be a big part of the offense.

"I feel like this is what I needed just based off the vibe and the aura of the building," Adams said, via ESPN. "And everybody's in a good mood. It's not like a dark cloud over the building. And I've experienced that quite a bit over the last few years. So, it's a glaring difference when you come into a building like this."

Adams is coming off a good year with the New York Jets and Las Vegas Raiders last season, and he's looking to put that behind him.

Adams says he expects to be much better with the Rams and catch passes from Matthew Stafford.

"And [they've] got a really good quarterback in here," Adams said. "Got a really good, young team that shows a lot of promise and was obviously really close to being able to have a chance at the whole thing last year. So, just knowing how hungry this team is and seeing the work that they're still putting in after having a year last year just kind of confirms that I'm in the right place."

Adams recorded 85 receptions for 1,063 yards and 8 touchdowns last season. Adams and the Rams will open their 2025 NFL season at home on Sept. 7 against the Houston Texans.

