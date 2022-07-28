"You laid two eggs last postseason" - Shannon Sharpe reminds all about Aaron Rodgers costing Packers' playoff dreams

Aaron Rodgers won a second consecutive MVP award last season. On the football field, however, he, once again, found himself on the outside looking in by the time the Super Bowl came around. With a serious lack of veteran depth at wide receiver, Rodgers is seeing his chances of getting a second Super Bowl win dwindle. Now, talk of retirement follows him.

Former NFL tight end and co-host of "Undisputed," Shannon Sharpe commented on Rodgers' arrival at training camp. The Green Bay Packers quarterback channeled Nick Cage’s character from the 1997 movie "Con Air" as he reported for work. Sharpe said it doesn’t erase past mistakes.

"Guys like Rodgers, there's always pressure because he's so great. You don't win MVPs and not have pressure, but I think there's added pressure because he did lose a guy like Davante Adams, and you can show up in costume and all you want to, but it's not going to distract me from what you did.

"You laid two eggs the last postseason. You can't make me forget that."

According to Sharpe, the loss of wide receiver Davante Adams adds even more pressure to Rodgers this season. This is especially true after poor playoff outings the past two years. Davante Adams pointed to his old quarterback’s uncertainty at returning to the game year after year as one of the reasons he wanted out. He didn’t want to get locked into five years with the Packers, only to have his MVP quarterback retire after one.

What teams will Aaron Rodgers and his Packers have to worry about this season?

Now, Rodgers will line up under center with several young wide receivers, including promising rookie Christian Watson. The question is, will Rodgers be able to build good chemistry with him before he’s ready to call it quits and focus on something outside of football?

After the charity golf outing called The Match, Rodgers stated retirement is always on his mind.

The Packers will also have to worry about an up-and-coming Minnesota Vikings team within their own division. The Vikings have a high-powered offense that carries over from last season. They also have an improved defense that could help catapult the team over Rodgers and his crew to claim the number one spot.

Outside the division, the Packers face competition from the usual suspects. Namely, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams. Can Rodgers carry a young offense through the playoffs?

