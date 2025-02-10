Could Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce have played his last career NFL game last night in the team's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX? Possibly.

There's been rumors of Kelce retiring following last night's Super Bowl, but only time will tell if he is done playing football or not.

Following the Chiefs' Super Bowl loss, ESPN's Ryan Clark spoke about the decision Kelce will have to make about his future in football. Clark, like everyone else, knows Kelce isn't in his prime anymore, and it showed last night.

He said on 'NFL on ESPN' that Kelce has to be okay with his diminshed role if he does decide to continue playing.

"Isn't Travis sort of in the same place our colleague and friend, his brother, Jason Kelce was in last year, still feeling like you can still do it and you still have it, but you know, you don't have it like you used to. And it's going to be based on whether or not Travis Kelce understands he's a diminished player and is comfortable with that."

Clark added that Kelce could venture off into his next career which will have many lucrative opportunities.

"Can Travis Kelce go forward in 2025 and be that person, especially when so many lucrative opportunities await him in his second career. Travis Kelce is going to have to take some time, sit down and know what sort of player he wants to be and what sort of life he wants to live, but he's earned the right to take his time in doing so."

Travis Kelce seems undecided about his future in the NFL

Only Travis Kelce knows whether or not he will play football next season or retire. But even he isn't so sure. During Super Bowl 2025 medal day, Kelce was asked where he will be in three years, and he said hopefully playing football.

“Where will I be in three years? I don’t know," Kelce remarked. "Hopefully, still playing football. I love doing this. I love coming into work every day. I feel like I’ve still got a lot of good football left in me. We’ll see what happens."

If Travis Kelce retires following the Kansas City Chiefs' recent Super Bowl loss, he will still go down as one of the greatest tight ends of all time.

In his 12-year NFL career, Kelce has 1,004 receptions for 12,151 yards and 77 touchdowns. He's a 10-time Pro Bowler, seven-time All-Pro and three-time Super Bowl winner.

