"You’ll get biggest kick" – NFL insider urges Mike Tomlin to encash Aaron Rodgers’ drama for Steelers’ success

Mike Tomlin is one of the most accomplished head coaches in National Football League history. However, despite having dealt with and succeeding in almost every situation in football, there are still some fans who are questioning how Tomlin will get along with new quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Since the COVID pandemic, Rodgers has become one of the most polarizing figures in all of football. Although Rodgers is an all time great in the sport and likely a first ballot Hall of Famer, he is also very opinionated and known for wanting to have his say in how the offensive unit looks and sets up.

However, NFL on FOX insider Jay Glazer believes that Tomlin and Rodgers will form a great partnership in 2025 for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Citing how Tomlin may enjoy how Rodgers operates, Glazer highlighted how nothing seems to bother the great head coach Tomlin.

The comments were made on Thursday on 'The Jim Rome Show'.

"To Tomlin... I said, 'Dude, the things that upset others about Aaron, you will get the biggest kick out of.' Things don't bother Mike Tomlin." Glazer said.

After months of anticipation, Rodgers finally signed a one year contract with the Steelers in early June. The deal is worth a reported $13.65 million and has the ability to grow to $19.5 million if all incentives are met.

Will Mike Tomlin and Aaron Rodgers lead Pittsburgh to success in 2025?

Aaron Rodgers is arguably the best quarterback Mike Tomlin has coached since the retirement of club legend Ben Roethlisberger. Although Kenny Pickett, Mitchell Trubisky, Russell Wilson, and Justin Fields are capable NFL talents, Rodgers was one of the best players of all time in his prime. Now likely entering the final season of his career, Rodgers proved last year that he can still perform at a high level for his team.

With the Steelers in win now mode and with no clear QB of the future waiting in the wings, the 2025 season could be one of the final 'all in' campaign's in Pittsburgh for the near future. With an elite defensive unit that features T.J. Watt and Cameron Heyward, as well as some top offensive players in DK Metcalf and Kaleb Johnson, expectations are high and wins are expected in Pittsburgh heading into the 2025 season.

